THE DALLES — Serious Theater announced Jan. 11 that it has been awarded a $3,000 grant from Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) to support their upcoming 2022 theater and concert season.
“This fund will support important work to enhance our local free theater and concert efforts. We look forward to furthering this work in our community, and we’re grateful for the generous support,” said Garry Estep, artistic director, Serious Theater.
The funding included support from Fred W. Fields Fund of Oregon Community Foundation.
Part of the OCF funding will be used for general operating expenses to make up for two years of deficits resulting from the pandemic. While Serious Theater continued operations via video and live performance, donations did not keep up with production expenses.
“We were looking at the distinct possibility of having to disband in 2022,” said Estep. “Now we have the resources to not only continue general operations, but to also expand our efforts to include one production geared toward children.”
About Serious Theater
Serious Theater is an all-volunteer non-profit community theater that offers three to four plays and four musical events each year. “In our programming, we strive to offer a variety of content and style, from classic stories to mature theme comedy, and a wide variety of musical styles in our recital program in order to appeal to and reach a wider audience,” said a press release.
Participation in and admission to Serious Theater events is solely by donation. “We feel that arts and entertainment should be accessible to everyone,” said Estep.
For the 2022 season, Serious Theater is introducing its children’s theater with “The Stinky Cheese Man,” and two radio show-style versions of the murder comedy “The Trouble with Harry” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” all featuring signature live music and sound effects. The concert series will feature two piano and two organ concerts.
About Oregon Community Foundation
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon — more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually.
Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians, said a press release. Impactful giving — time, talent, and resources from many Oregonians — creates measurable change.
For more information about OCF, visit www.oregoncf.org.
Commented