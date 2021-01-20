Today we are inundated with information, especially with the advent of social media — where anyone can share their cat pictures, thoughts and suspicions. With all this noise, it is our responsibility to know what is accurate and what is not.
This is particularly true when we construct our political views during these tumultuous times. But how do we determine the basic facts that we filter through our own life experiences to form our opinions and influence our actions?
On the SeniorPlanet website, I discovered “How to Spot Fake News,” which I found helpful when evaluating claims we hear in the media and on social networks.
According to the article, Fake News are false stories that appear to be news, spread on the internet, usually created to influence political views or as a joke. Several types are identified: News satire, news parody, propaganda, deepfakes, sponsored content and news fabrication, which is content with no factual grounding that is presented as legitimate news.
But how do you evaluate the different claims?
When you aren’t sure ask yourself the following:
1. Who wrote the information? Is this person knowledgeable and reputable? What credentials does the author have?
2. Is the information up to date? Who owns and runs the website?
3. If a claim is made, where does it come from? If a source is given, check the source.
4. Does the author have an agenda? Are they trying to sell a product? Is a company or organization sponsoring the website? Are they defending a product?
You can also go to the following factchecking websites that investigate whether claims are true, false or somewhere in-between: Snopes.com, PolitiFact.com and FactCheck.org.
For the fun of it, see if you know which of the following claims found on those factchecking websites were found to be true.
1. The Trump Campaign sent a fundraising email to raise money to help him recover from COVID-19.
2. Stimulus checks will reduce future tax refunds.
3. A man at the capitol riot died after accidentally tasing himself.
4. Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni sponsor 80 buses to capitol riots.
5. The CDC is reporting all pneumonia and influenza deaths as caused by COVID-19.
No matter our political persuasion, during these times of deep political divisions, we should seek to determine what claims are false, not just accept what fits our personal views. And when possible respectfully ask the question, “How do you know that?” — which I’ve found to be tricky especially when discussing politics with my wife!
And by the way, all five rumors are false.
•••
Okay, after that heavy subject, see if you find this piece of advice amusing: “Never sing in the shower! Singing leads to dancing, dancing leads to slipping, and slipping leads to paramedics seeing you naked!”
•••
•••
Well, it has been another week bouncing from one distraction to another. Until we meet again, even apples past their prime can make a good apple crisp.
•••
“It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone, but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.”
— Andy Rooney
•••
