Are you ever frustrated that after reading an article, you try to explain it and you can’t remember what you read? Or you get halfway through a novel and suddenly you realize you have read it before!
Many of us use our leisure time to read, whether it is an article in this newspaper, on the Internet, or that bestseller you just borrowed from the library. And with so much information at our fingertips, it’s even more important to remember what you read, even if you aren’t studying for a history class final — thank goodness!
To better comprehend and remember, here is a quick summary of “Eight Tips To Remember What You Read” by Dr. Bill Klemm, professor of neuroscience at Texas A&M University.
(You can read the entire article on the SharpBrains website.)
1) Know your purpose
Ask yourself, “Why am I reading this?” Continuously checking how the purpose is being fulfilled helps you stay on task and focus on the more relevant parts of the material.
2) Skim first
Skimming first can help you identify what is important to focus on in your reading.
But it shouldn’t be your default mode of reading — as I keep telling myself.
3) Get the mechanics right
You may remember from your English classes that you shouldn’t read word by word but focus on several words at a time, which can increase your speed and comprehension.
4) Be judicious in highlighting and note taking
Okay, I’m reading a book, highlighting all the important points, and then realize I’ve highlighted the entire page!
Try to highlight the few key points to act as your reminder cues. And don’t get so focused on highlighting that you don’t pay enough attention to what you’re reading.
5) Think in pictures
I’ve previously written about how creating a picture can help you remember objects — particularly when your doctor gives you the three-word memory test!
So when reading, identify the keywords and think of the associated mental images.
6) Rehearse as you go along
Read in short segments — a few paragraphs to a few pages — all the while thinking about and paraphrasing the meaning of what you are reading. Rehearse what you are memorizing by reconstructing the mental pictures.
7) Operate within your attention span
Paying attention is central to memorization. If you can’t concentrate, reading is a waste of time. Most of us have short attention spans — and mine is getting shorter all the time — so try not to read dense material for more than 10 or 15 minutes at a time. After each session, quiz yourself on what you just read.
8) Rehearse soon after reading is finished
When you finish reading, rehearse what you learned right away. Avoid distractions and multitasking. Again, ask yourself questions about the content of what you read and how it satisfies your purpose for reading.
Follow these eight steps if you want to better remember what you read. And for me, it’s simply to remember what I read 15 minutes ago!
•••
Brain Tease: You should be getting good at these lateral thinking patterns. See how you do on this one.
“Four men were fishing. The boat tipped, and every man fell into the water. Not a single man got wet. How is this possible?”
•••
Before he went solo, Smokey Robinson sang with a group of teenage friends who recorded for Motown as the Miracles. I received correct answers from Marny Weting, Rhonda Spies, Dave Lutgens, Rose Schulz, Donna Mollett, Keith Clymer, Kim Birge, and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket, Rebecca Abrams. And I’ve missed Diana Weston from way back, Donna Mollett from last week, and probably someone else this week.
In 1944, the message L.S./M.F.T. was introduced on the packages of a brand of cigarettes. For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the name of that brand? Email your answer to www.mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788, or drop it off with an episode from the 1959 season of the Jack Benny Show.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, moving faster but getting nowhere fast. Until we meet again, you can be an inspiration to others without even knowing it.
•••
“Sharing tales of those we’ve lost is how we keep from really losing them.”
— Mitch Albom
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Answer: They were married so there was not a single man to get wet.
Commented