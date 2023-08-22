I’ve shared this parable of a Chinese farmer a few years back. I can’t remember when and you probably can’t either! So, since none of us can remember, I’d like to share it again.
One day a farmer’s horse ran away. His neighbor hears of his bad news and comes over to commiserate. “I hear that you lost your horse. That is bad news.”
“Bad news, good news, who’s to say,” said the farmer.
Well, the next day the farmer’s horse returns to his stable and has brought back nine wild horses. The neighbor across the way can’t believe what he hears and decides to come over and congratulate him. “This is such good news,” he says.
“Good news, bad news, who’s to say,” said the farmer.
The next day the farmer’s son decided to ride one of the wild horses, and as luck would have it, the son was thrown from the horse and broke his leg. Of course, upon hearing this sad news, their neighbor came over to offer condolences. “This is such bad news,” he said.
“Bad news, good news, who’s to say,” said the farmer.
On the following day, soldiers came by commandeering an army. They took sons from most of the surrounding farms, but because the farmer’s son had a broken leg, he could not go and was spared.
The neighbor comes running over and says, “Yes! This is such good news; how lucky you are!”
And the farmer replies, “Good news, bad news, who’s to say?”
Have you experienced “bad news” from which you later found some “good news?” This parable of the Chinese farmer reminds us that our situation is always fluid, and we shouldn’t become too consumed by either our good fortune or bad. There is no magic crystal ball to tell us what our future holds.
When we experience hardships, we can take comfort in looking for hidden benefits and opportunities. Granted, it may not compensate for the current hurt and pain, but we’re tough and resilient. And the “good news?” Much of what we have learned about life has come from the “bad news” we have experienced.
•••
Brain Tease: Before the Brain Tease, I have to give a plug for the website Staying Sharp by AARP. There you can find games, brain-healthy recipes, articles, and activities to challenge your brain. Try this example:
“On a sheet of paper, write your name normally. Then switch your pen or pencil to your non-dominant hand and write your name again. How closely did your letters match? Try a few more times to see if you can improve.”
Now that you have worked your brain by changing a routine fine motor movement, here is this week’s Brain Tease.
A recent graduate in engineering was applying for his first job. The interview went well but there was one last question. If he answered it correctly, he would have the job
“If we filled up a bathtub and offered you a teaspoon, a teacup and a bucket and ask you to empty the bathtub, which would you use?”
The engineering graduate thought it must be a trick question, but not seeing how it could be, he decided it must be the obvious answer: The bucket.
Did he get the job?
•••
The comedy duo that made famous the comedy routine “Who’s on First,” which was first seen in the 1949 comedy film “Naughty Nineties,” was Bud Abbott and Lou Costello. Since I’m traveling to upper Michigan for the annual family gathering with a stopover in Detroit to visit the Motown Museum — the music of my youth! — I’ll list all of you who sent in correct answers next week when I get back to the Gorge.
•••
Johnny Carson was the gold standard of late-night talk show hosts. For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was Johnny Carson’s sidekick and announcer from 1962 through 1992? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with a 1958 episode of Who Do You Trust?
•••
Well, it has been another week, separating the sense from the nonsense. Until we meet again, try something you have never done before — and you don’t have to let anyone know!
•••
“I always knew looking back on the tears would make me laugh, but I never knew looking back on the laughs would make me cry.”
— Unknown
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays; Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060); Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191); The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333).
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
Answer: No. He should have pulled the plug.
Commented