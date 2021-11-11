Zion Lutheran Church in The Dalles (10th and Union) is holding its second annual Clara Shortt Memorial Silent Auction on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., when final bids must be in.
Auction items include a number of themed baskets ranging from the mystical to the sublime, two nights at Cannon Beach in a two bedroom/bath condo, handmade realistic train whistle “pipe organ”, fine arts items, and more, said a press release.
Starting 10 years ago, Clara Shortt collected items from sales all year in the Portland area where she lived, and in October drove them to The Dalles so they could be used at Zion’s annual Christmas bazaar. As her son Pat said, “Even though she didn’t live in The Dalles, she liked the people she met here and wanted to help serve The Dalles community.”
The Clara Shortt Memorial Auction is Zion’s way of remembering Clara and the impact someone can have when they care, said the press release.
Commented