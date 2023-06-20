HOOD RIVER — The Circus and Performing Arts Intensive workshop for teenagers will be held from July 10-15 in Hood River. Students will learn aerial movement (trapeze and silks), clowning and theater skills which will culminate in a free performance for the community on July 15 in Jackson Park.
The workshop will help students gain confidence and expand their creativity by working on a team to develop their final performance in the park, said a press release.
The workshop is sponsored by Empowered Movement Aerial,a nonprofit aerial arts studio, directed by Arwen Ungar, who will teach during the workshop. Barnaby King, an internationally renowned clown, will teach students the theatrical aspect of performing in a circus. Theo Levine, a recent graduate of Hood River Valley High School and veteran stage performer, will assist the students.
There are three scholarships available thanks to Providence Foundation, Hood River Cultural Trust and the Roundhouse Foundation. To apply for the workshop and scholarship, go to www.empoweredmovementaerial.org/summer-camps.
In addition to the scholarship spots, two other places are still available at the summer workshop for kids ages 12-18.
