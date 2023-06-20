Circus camp

Students ages 12-18 have the opportunity to attend circus camp in July. Some scholarships are available.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Circus and Performing Arts Intensive workshop for teenagers will be held from July 10-15 in Hood River. Students will learn aerial movement (trapeze and silks), clowning and theater skills which will culminate in a free performance for the community on July 15 in Jackson Park.

The workshop will help students gain confidence and expand their creativity by working on a team to develop their final performance in the park, said a press release.