HOOD RIVER — Do you have an interest in helping teens in our community thrive in the face of social, cultural and peer pressure?

Riverside Community Church is seeking volunteer adult facilitators for the highly acclaimed Our Whole Lives (OWL) comprehensive sexuality education program. Riverside has been offering the OWL program to teens for more than 10 years. Each year, 25 or more teens from throughout the community have participated in the 14-week program.