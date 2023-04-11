HOOD RIVER — Do you have an interest in helping teens in our community thrive in the face of social, cultural and peer pressure?
Riverside Community Church is seeking volunteer adult facilitators for the highly acclaimed Our Whole Lives (OWL) comprehensive sexuality education program. Riverside has been offering the OWL program to teens for more than 10 years. Each year, 25 or more teens from throughout the community have participated in the 14-week program.
OWL fosters self-worth, responsibility, sexual health, justice, and inclusivity. The program equips teens to make informed, value-based decisions about their bodies and their relationships.
“We are looking for adults who are committed to the health and well-being of teens in our community and who have experience in an education, health or community service setting,” said OWL Program Coordinator Katie Cook. “Each volunteer receives extensive training. Facilitators learn to provide accurate, honest information about a range of topics, including relationships, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, sexual health, and cultural influences on sexuality.”
Our Whole Lives is a comprehensive lifespan sex education program, with curricula for all ages, used internationally in secular and faith-based settings. It was developed jointly by the Unitarian Universalist Association and the United Church of Christ. Riverside focuses on grades 7-9. The program is offered once a year and fills quickly, with a waiting list.
“We are seeking additional adult facilitators to ensure that all young people in the community who want to take the program can be served,” said Pastor Vicky Stifter.
Facilitators find the program rewarding, said a Riverside press release. “As an OWL facilitator for more than 10 years, every graduate I talk to tells me how much they appreciated the program. This is what keeps me involved: Knowing we are making a difference in the lives of young people,” said Elaine Thompson.
If you are interested in serving as an adult facilitator, contact Cook at katie@riversideucc.com for more information.
Riverside Community Church, at Fourth and State streets in Hood River, is a United Church of Christ congregation.
