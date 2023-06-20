As the weather warms and Summer Solstice marks the longest day, The Dalles Riverfront Trail has seen much enjoyment recently by a growing number of walkers, joggers, cyclists, skaters, and runners. Increased use of the trail is what this column is all about! But the issue of trail safety and etiquette makes for good review and a safer and more pleasant trail experience.
A common occurrence is cyclists riding up behind walkers who often cannot hear the cyclists’ approach, especially when walking west into a headwind. The proper cycling etiquette is to slow down and, well before passing walkers or other riders, call out, “Hello, passing on your left!” Think of it as an audible signal akin to signal lights on a vehicle intending to pass on the left on the freeway. Some cyclists have small bicycle bells on their handlebars but I can attest that many older ears don’t hear higher frequencies well. A friendly announcement is more audible and conveys useful information.
