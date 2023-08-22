There are so many activities one can engage in on the Riverfront Trail, but birdwatching can be enjoyed at many levels. From letting a family of Canada Geese determine your walking pace as they paddle along the shore to patient pursuit of Great Egrets wading the shallows of Taylor Lake in early May, birding can be a fascinating and enjoyable pastime. The range of bird habitat along our stretch of the Columbia attracts a remarkable number of species through the seasons. Nearly 130 species have been sighted just around Taylor Lake.
Riverfront Trail notes #15: Birding for Beginners
- By Mike Ballinger
