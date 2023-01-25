Big Britches Productions will open their first show of the season, “Ripcord,” on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Ripcord” is a comic drama by David Lindsay-Abaire and Joe Garoutte is bringing it to the stage as both set designer and director.
Lindsay-Abaire, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Rabbit Hole,” explores adversarial relationships between two old women in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. Cantankerous Abby, played by Barb Berry, is forced to share her sunny room with newly arrived and infuriatingly chipper Marilyn, played by Kathleen Morrow. Abby is determined to get rid of Marilyn by any means necessary. Marilyn, however, is determined to stay, to enjoy the natural light and view of a nearby park.
A seemingly harmless bet between the two women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also the deeper truths that these worthy opponents would rather remain hidden.
Garoutte has successfully directed “Noises Off” and “RENT” at the Bingen Theater, selling out the latter. He selected this play “because of its clever comedy and poignant message, and because it represents a segment of our community that doesn’t often get represented on stage,” he said. “David Lindsay-Abaire is a gifted playwright and after acting in his play “Good People”, directed in 2015 at Columbia Center for the Arts by Judie Hanel, I kept my eye out for a script of his to direct.”
Supporting cast members to Berry and Morrow are Kelly Mahon as the caregiver/wannabe actor/pawn Scotty, April Sampson as Marilyn’s likable but protective daughter, William Thayer-Daugherty as Marilyn’s conflict averse son-in-law Derek, and Noah Harkin as Abby’s son with a dark past.
“Ripcord” opened off-Broadway in 2015. The New York Times likened it to a situation comedy not unlike “The Odd Couple,” but with a deeper meaning, noting that Lindsay-Abaire’s characters “often reside somewhere in the gray center of the moral spectrum, and their predicaments tend to elicit complex responses from audiences. Often you find yourself tearing up at what should be funny and laughing at the ostensibly sad.”
Big Britches Productions has four plays this year, “Ripcord,” “Bob: A Life in Five Acts,” “The Rocky Horror Show”, and “Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.”
Admission is $25 for adults, $23 for students and seniors, but season tickets are available until the end of this production and will save you $5 per show. Wine, beer, hard cider, and sparkling water are available.
Commented