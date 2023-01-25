Ripcord bingen

Ripcord premieres in Bingen, Jan. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Big Britches Productions will open their first show of the season, “Ripcord,” on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Theater. “Ripcord” is a comic drama by David Lindsay-Abaire and Joe Garoutte is bringing it to the stage as both set designer and director.

Lindsay-Abaire, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Rabbit Hole,” explores adversarial relationships between two old women in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility. Cantankerous Abby, played by Barb Berry, is forced to share her sunny room with newly arrived and infuriatingly chipper Marilyn, played by Kathleen Morrow. Abby is determined to get rid of Marilyn by any means necessary. Marilyn, however, is determined to stay, to enjoy the natural light and view of a nearby park.