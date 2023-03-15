Rainy Hill is 100 99bday

Lorraine “Rainy” Hill on her 99th birthday.

 Contributed photo

TROUT LAKE — Lorraine “Rainy” Hill was born in Trout Lake on March 19, 1923, to Marie and Fred Elmer — and has been a resident of White Salmon and Trout Lake in the years since.

Rainy turns 100 this year, and her family is planning a community celebration on Saturday, March 18 at the White Salmon Elks Lodge from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome.

Rainy Hill is 100 Rainy - High School

Lorraine “Rainy” Hill’s high school photo.
Rainy Hill is 100 Rainy_Bugs Hill 1943

Eugene “Bugs” Hill and Lorraine “Rainy” Hill in 1943; Bugs joined the Army in 1942. 