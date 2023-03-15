Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TROUT LAKE — Lorraine “Rainy” Hill was born in Trout Lake on March 19, 1923, to Marie and Fred Elmer — and has been a resident of White Salmon and Trout Lake in the years since.
Rainy turns 100 this year, and her family is planning a community celebration on Saturday, March 18 at the White Salmon Elks Lodge from 2-5 p.m. All are welcome.
“I know she’d be so happy to see some familiar faces from past and present,” said granddaughter Jaqui Neibauer.
After spending her early childhood in Trout Lake, she moved to White Salmon, graduating from Columbia High School in 1941. She married Eugene “Bugs” Hill, her high school sweetheart, during their senior year.
They were featured in the White Salmon Enterprise in October 2015, when they were getting ready to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Nov. 15, 1940, after receiving their parents’ permission.
“Of course, the school didn’t know what to do with us,” Rainy is quoted as saying in the article. “It was just unheard of.”
You might recognize Rainy from her years in the grocery business. She and Bugs operated stores in White Salmon, and is perhaps most remembered for Hill’s Meat Market, located in the same location as the original Hill’s Red and White, said Neibauer.
“She and my grandpa spent most of their lives in the grocery business,” she said — 30 years in all.
Or you might recognize her from her years at Trout Lake school. In the mid-1970s, the couple moved to Trout Lake, working together as custodians.
Bugs and Rainy had two children: Daughter Sherry Spring was born in 1943 and passed away from breast cancer in 1995; son Dennis Hill was born in 1946 and lives in Trout Lake.
The couple enjoyed hiking, rock hunting, snowmobiling, skiing, backpacking, camping and gardening. They hiked around Mount Adams three times, all with their children and/or grandchildren. The two were also members of the Mt. Adams Ski Club.
“They were very well-known and loved in the community,” said Neibauer. “Daily walks and morning coffee with friends filled their days in later life.”
Bugs passed away in April 2019.
Grandchildren are Lora Skerbitz, Kim Schalk, Jeff Hill, Jamie Hill, and Jaqui Neibauer; great-grandchildren are Eric Schalk, Sharlene Schalk, Amanda Skerbitz, Jordan Hill, Alyssa Hill, Ariaunna Neibauer, and Josiah Neibauer; and great-great-grandchildren are Harlee Schalk, Avery Schalk, Airik Schalk, Katelyn Schalk, and Nakira Skerbitz,
Rainy moved to Hood River in 2021 and now resides at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living.
