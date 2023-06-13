Pride Craft Night
416 Oak St., Hood River
June 15, 6 p.m. — Craft Night at Fruit Loops Art Center, $5 cover
Pride at Rivertap
703 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 17, all day — Pride at Rivertap Restaurant and Pub, free to enter
Skamania Pride
152 SW Cascade Ave., Stevenson
June 17, 10 a.m. — Skamania Pride at Teo Park, free for all ages.
Yoga and Penant Making
Thompson Track, The Dalles
June 17, 10 a.m. — Yoga and Penant Making; free to the public.
Pop Culture Trivia
502 State St., Hood River
June 17, 5 p.m. — Pop Culture Trivia at the Hood River Library, free for all ages.
Painting Party
1412 13th St., Hood River
June 17, 6 p.m. — Pride and Joy Painting Party at Joy’s Art Studio, $45, all ages allowed.
Clothing Swap
1113 Kelly Ave., The Dalles
June 19, 12 p.m.— Clothing swap at The Next Door, free for all ages
