Cool Kids: Beau Tyynismaa, 3, and Holten Lawrence, 5, play in the shallow end of the pool at the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center.
Jeffery Strahm, 13, does a flashy dive off the diving board as lifeguard Will Evans looks on.
Katia Vice, 13, does a cannonball off of the diving board into the pool at the Northern Wasco County Aquatic Center on Wednesday, July 7, following its reopening on June 30.
Sixteen-year-old Morgan Kalsch enjoys the Aquatic Center’s waterslide. The center was closed in the middle of June due to a national chlorine shortage.
Summer Bodolay goes down the waterslide with her 4-year-old daughter, Elsie.
Tommy Gonzalez takes a dive into the pool as local kids look on.