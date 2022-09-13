The Dalles Art Center hosts its monthly Writer’s Talk on Thursday, Sept. 15 beginning at 7 p.m.
This month’s featured author is John Sibley Williams, the author of nine poetry collections, including “Scale Model of a Country at Dawn” (Cider Press Review Poetry Award), “The Drowning House” (Elixir Press Poetry Award), “As One Fire Consumes Another” (Orison Poetry Prize), “Skin Memory” (Backwaters Prize, University of Nebraska Press), and “Summon” (JuxtaProse Chapbook Prize).
