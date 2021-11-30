THE DALLES — It was beginning to feel a lot like Christmas in The Dalles as Santa took to the streets in his sleigh on Friday, Nov. 26, for the 32nd annual Starlight Parade.
The parade began at Sixth and Webber and rolled into downtown where residents were already lining the streets in anticipation.
This year’s parade’s theme was “I Spy Christmas,” a theme that many of the floats embraced, particularly The Dalles Kiwanis Club, which featured an I Spy scene with Where’s Waldo peeking out from the back.
There were dozens of floats in the parade, all representing different groups. Participating organizations included local businesses, non-profits and civil servants like the fire department.
After all of the floats passed by, the big finale was Santa Claus himself. With a float that also included all of the reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Claus were able to lead the way through the city to the Chamber of Commerce, where they would end the celebrations by lighting this year’s tree.
