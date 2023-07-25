Residents who experienced direct harm from Oregon’s 2020 wildfires are more likely to take steps to mitigate their fire risk in the future, an Oregon State University study found. They’re also more apt to participate in community-helping activities like donating to and volunteering with emergency response groups after wildfires.

Disaster preparedness actions for wildfire risk may include preparing an evacuation plan, replacing flammable building materials, assembling an evacuation kit, improving air filtration and removing vegetation near the home, among others.