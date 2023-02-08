The Dalles Art Center (TDAC) is hosting “Bringing Out Our Best,” an exhibit of TDAC artist members juried by Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield and Nancy Bishop. Guidelines for entries required that “all art must have been produced in the last three years, and not been previously exhibited” at the art center. The show will run through February.
An opening reception was held Feb. 2, offering wine and live music as well as an opportunity to meet many of the participating artists. The exhibit features a variety of work, including metal sculpture, acrylic and mosaic’s in ceramic and takes up the east side of the main exhibit area.
Commented