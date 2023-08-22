This summer, OSU Sherman County Extension helped kids embrace science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with three youth enrichment day camps. There were two sessions of a STEM sports science enrichment camp, held July 10-13 and Aug. 7-10, and one session of a STEM pirate camp, held July 24-27.

The camps used kits ordered from STEMfinity, an online company that specializes in STEM curriculum for youth, and were purchased using local grant funding.