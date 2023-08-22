This summer, OSU Sherman County Extension helped kids embrace science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) with three youth enrichment day camps. There were two sessions of a STEM sports science enrichment camp, held July 10-13 and Aug. 7-10, and one session of a STEM pirate camp, held July 24-27.
The camps used kits ordered from STEMfinity, an online company that specializes in STEM curriculum for youth, and were purchased using local grant funding.
The sports science camps were geared toward those who had just finished first through fourth grade and were sponsored in part by the Sherman County Educational Foundation. Activities included exploring the differences between how different balls look, drop and bounce, as well as things like staying balanced, throwing and catching, parachutes and juggling, running and stretching. The camp used these activities to explore concepts like force, motion, gravity, momentum and inertia. A total of 44 different kids attended the camps. There were also teen helpers from Sherman 4-H and Sherman Oregon Youth Conservation Corp, as well as a teen employee of Wasco County Extension.
The pirate camp was sponsored in party by the Sherman County Cultural Coalition. It included activities like learning the parts of a ship, building a ship-related project using Lego-style bricks, choosing a pirate team and crew positions and creating a sea shanty. Attendees also learned about buoyancy and load capacity, drew treasure maps and learned to tie knots. A total of 24 individual kids attended the camp, with three youth helpers assisting.
Commented