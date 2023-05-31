The Original Wasco County Courthouse annual meeting and program takes place Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. The program features murals painted by Walldogs at last summer’s MuralFest presented by Carolyn Wood. There is no charge for admission to the meeting and program.
Summer hours at the courthouse are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through September. There will be additional open hours during docking times for the 2023 cruise ship season. The Original Courthouse is located at 410 W. Second Place, behind the Chamber of Commerce.
