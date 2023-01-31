Rowena Gap Crest and the river valley

Rowena Gap Crest and the river valley to the east illustrate the present beauty of the Columbia Gorge. They also bear tell-tale signs of volcanic eruptions, earthquakes, landslides, and floods. The geologic history of the Gorge is the subject of the Regional History Forum presentation Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Original Courthouse in The Dalles. 

 Photo courtesy of Lloyd DeKay

THE DALLES — The Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, hosts its annual Regional History Forum each Saturday in February. Programs are held in the upstairs courtroom at 1:30 p.m. There will be a downstairs monitor for those unable to climb stairs. Coffee and cookies will be served.

The courthouse is located behind the Chamber of Commerce / Visitors Center.