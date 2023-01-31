THE DALLES — The Original Wasco County Courthouse, 410 W. Second Place, hosts its annual Regional History Forum each Saturday in February. Programs are held in the upstairs courtroom at 1:30 p.m. There will be a downstairs monitor for those unable to climb stairs. Coffee and cookies will be served.
The courthouse is located behind the Chamber of Commerce / Visitors Center.
Feb. 4 — “50 Million Years of Tumultuous Geologic History.” Retired geoscientist Lloyd DeKay heads up the Columbia Gorge Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute. He will trace the massive volcanic eruptions, landslides and earthquakes that formed the Gorge, with emphasis on the catastrophic floods that sculpted some of the geologic wonders and beauty we marvel at today.
Feb. 11 — “Vineyards and Wineries of the Columbia Gorge.” The Pines 1852 owner and vintner Lonnie Wright first came to his century-old vineyard on Mill Creek in 1982. He expanded the vineyard and established his own winery in 2001. Learn how the Columbia Gorge wine region went from one winery in 1980 to 40 in 2020.
Feb. 18 — “Her Name Was Eleanor: Teacher, Dancer, Equestrian, Activist.” Linda Wilson was Eleanor Borg’s student and helped develop the mural honoring her teacher that was painted in the 2022 MuralFest. Eleanor shared her boundless enthusiasm for dance, acrobatics, ballet, and horses with hundreds of children from the 1950s through the 1970s. Former students are invited to share memories.
Feb. 25 — “Mapping Fort Dalles: Then and Now.” Local historian and professional archeologist Eric Gleason traces the legacy of Fort Dalles from 1859 to the present. Overlaying historical maps onto the modern maps of the city reveals the relationship of the historic fort to the town and suggests locations for further archeological investigations.
