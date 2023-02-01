Mules Ear

A clump of mules ear greet the morning sun. along Mill Creek Road south of The Dalles. Mules ear is a common name for a group of plants in the sunflower family (Asteraceae) which were previously all placed in the genus Wyethia, but are now classified in various genera, according to Wikipedia.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

Coming this May, a new festival located in and around White Salmon will be held to celebrate the area’s natural beauty and its spring wildflowers, which brings thousands to the area each year to bask in its natural charm.

Organizers are seeking community partners for a programming committee to sort out what events, activities, and other programs will be held during the festival.