Coming this May, a new festival located in and around White Salmon will be held to celebrate the area’s natural beauty and its spring wildflowers, which brings thousands to the area each year to bask in its natural charm.
Organizers are seeking community partners for a programming committee to sort out what events, activities, and other programs will be held during the festival.
Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce is hosting the festival, and in December, it was awarded a $31,200 grant by the City of White Salmon through its lodging tax grant program to organize multiple events in 2023, including the Wildflower Festival and a spring and holiday “Wine Walk.”
Julie Burgmeier, a marketing consultant who also works with the well-known Skagit Valley Tulip Festival and the newer La Conner Daffodil Festival, is bringing her expertise to organize this new event.
“The purpose of the White Salmon Wildflower Festival is to bring the community together to celebrate the natural beauty in and around White Salmon,” Burgmeier said. “It is also about advocating the preservation and appreciation of wildflowers.
“I have a passion for ecotourism,” Burgmeier said, explaining that ecotourism is a term to describe responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well being of the local people and involves interpretation and education. “This concept of the White Salmon Wildflower Festival really does all of that.”
She noted many points of inspiration drawn from events such as the ones held in La Conner and Skagit Valley, as well as the Crested Butte Wildflower Festival, held annually in the Colorado Rockies.
Programs have not yet been set in stone, Burgmeier said, but she is working to bring together community partners, including the White Salmon Arts Council, White Salmon Farmers Market, the local chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society, White Salmon Business Alliance, and many others to create a program list that could include guided hikes, a craft market, and other events related to arts, culinary, education and conservation.
The turnaround time for planning this festival is rather quick, she admits, saying that the organizers felt uncomfortable planning ahead without knowing they would have the funding to support it, but since they were awarded funds to plan this event, they are going full speed ahead.
“First year is first year, but I just want to make sure everyone’s thinking about this long term,” she said.
