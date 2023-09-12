  • Straight Arrow News

As Maui prepares to mark one month since a wildfire hit the island, the focus has shifted from the devastation to lawsuits and relief efforts.

OREGON — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, said Sept. 5 that it raised $100,000 through its Emergency Fund to support wildfire relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii. Oregonians from across the state stepped up in support of the cause.

BottleDrop encouraged its 1 million Green Bag account holders to make donations from their BottleDrop accounts to the OBRC Emergency Fund. In total, nearly $58,000 was raised online from 1,059 account holders transferring their balances to the fund. Another $17,000 was raised through community members dropping off a total of 174,935 redeemable cans and bottles  to BottleDrop Redemption Centers around Oregon. OBRC matched an additional $25,000 to complete the donation.