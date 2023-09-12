OREGON — The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, said Sept. 5 that it raised $100,000 through its Emergency Fund to support wildfire relief efforts in Maui, Hawaii. Oregonians from across the state stepped up in support of the cause.
BottleDrop encouraged its 1 million Green Bag account holders to make donations from their BottleDrop accounts to the OBRC Emergency Fund. In total, nearly $58,000 was raised online from 1,059 account holders transferring their balances to the fund. Another $17,000 was raised through community members dropping off a total of 174,935 redeemable cans and bottles to BottleDrop Redemption Centers around Oregon. OBRC matched an additional $25,000 to complete the donation.
The Hawaiian Island of Maui has been devastated by wildfires that have claimed hundreds of lives, destroyed property, and ravished thousands of acres of natural areas. Having adopted the nation’s most recent Bottle Bill, Hawaii is a “sister state” to Oregon in employing a deposit return system to reduce litter and improve recycling outcomes, said a press release.
Donations will be directed to Maui United Way, which is working to provide immediate relief to families and nonprofits directly affected by the Maui fire disaster.
OBRC will also be making an Emergency Fund donation to the Oregon chapter of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which helps support injured firefighters, as well as families of firefighters killed in the line of duty here in Oregon.
