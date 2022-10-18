On Thursday, Oct. 20, Irving Lubliner will present “Only Hope: A Survivor’s Stories of the Holocaust” beginning at 7 p.m. in the Hood River Library reading room.
“Before she passed away in 1974, Felicia Bornstein Lubliner, a Polish survivor of the Auschwitz and Gross-Rosen concentration camps, wrote and spoke publicly about her experiences during the Holocaust,” said a library press release. “Her powerful stories have been published by her son, Irving Lubliner, professor emeritus at Southern Oregon University.”
Commented