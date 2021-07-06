Laurel Gallery, a new art gallery in historic downtown Hood River, joins the Gorge art community with a Grand Opening on Friday, July 9. Doors will open that day from 1-8 p.m. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m.
The gallery features oil, acrylic, and mixed media paintings by local artist Laurel Bushman, including landscapes, florals, and urban scenes. Bushman is an award winning artist who has studied with numerous nationally acclaimed artists, said a press release. Her paintings hang throughout the United States and abroad.
The gallery is located at 111 Third St., Hood River, and will be open by appointment, with additional open door times to be announced. Direct sales are also available on the website, www.laurelbushman.com/laurelgallery.
