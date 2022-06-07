‘Chasing the Light with Brian Chambers’
STEVENSON — A new exhibit opened June 1 at the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum in Stevenson: “Chasing the Light with Brian Chambers.”
Local photographer Brian Chambers, from Hood River, will be featured at the museum for the months of June-August. A special Meet the Artist Wine & Art Social will take place June 10 from 6-8 p.m. at 990 S.W. Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson.
“Brian’s exquisite shots are available on canvas, paper, and metal often featuring the majesty of Mount Hood and Mount Adams and will be available for purchase and special order,” said a museum press release.
“See how the incredible beauty of the Columbia Gorge turned local veterinarian from hobbyist photographer in his parents’ basement as a teen, to a professional photographer featured at the 301 Gallery in Hood River. Brian also holds local workshops in photography, featuring springtime workshops of the Columbia Gorge to Summer Bootcamp classes of the Milky Way,” said the press release.
The Meet the Artist event on June 10 will kick off the new exhibit “Chasing the Light” featuring a variety of Chambers’ work as he continues to “chase the light” throughout theGorge and surrounding areas.
Admission and light hors d’oeuvres will be free from 6-8 p.m. and provide an opportunity to enjoy the museum at no cost with your family, said a press release. All wine and beverage sales benefit the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Museum and its continued mission to preserve local heritage, as well as to support local artists.
This event is also supported by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County Lodging taxes.
