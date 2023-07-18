If there is one way The Dalles High School (TDHS) graduate Jasmin Elias Contreras can say she lives her life, it’s by taking every opportunity that comes her way.
“Jasmin is one of those students that, when she’s given an opportunity, she takes it,” said TDHS ASPIRE Coordinator Elaine Powrie. “You suggest something to her, and she goes for it.”
Part of the Class of 2023, Contreras graduated in June as a valedictorian, and will be heading to the East Coast to attend Brown University this fall. Maintaining a 4.0 GPA with multiple AP classes, Contreras was also a member of TDHS Juntos Club, serving as club president her senior year, as well as a member of national honor society and a tennis player. She also spent different years participating in Key Club and Lions Club.
“I just tried something every year,” Contreras said. She did note that Juntos Club remained a constant throughout high school. “That was something I really cared about,” she said.
Juntos — meaning “together” in Spanish — is a program part of the Oregon State University (OSU) extension Open Campus, a community-based education partnership. According to the OSU Open Campus website, Juntos Club collaborates with community partners with the goal of providing culturally relevant programming for eight-12 grade students and their families, with it being “designed to empower families with knowledge, skills, and resources to prevent youth from dropping out of high school and to encourage families to work together to gain access to college.”
“At The Dalles High School, we have a tremendous amount of first-generation students,” said Mary Jo Commerford, AP history and AP English literature teacher at TDHS, “It’s really fundamental that we have these kinds of supports in place.”
With multiple facets to Juntos Club, including parent and family involvement workshops and afterschool programs, one component that Contreras said really helped her was the college visits around the state that the club facilitates for students.
“They kind of helped me see what I wanted or what I didn’t want in schools,” Contreras said. “I really think that those college visits helped pick what I actually liked.”
Another program Contreras was able to take advantage of at TDHS was ASPIRE. As previously reported by Columbia Gorge News, ASPIRE is a state funded mentoring program that provides Oregon students with resources and support in their post-secondary plans. Community volunteers are trained to assist juniors and seniors in areas such as scholarships, post-secondary applications and financial aid, with the program connecting students with college representatives or mentors in particular trades.
“It’s not just for students that are going to four-year colleges,” Powrie said. “We help them figure out what is the best plan for them — and it might be trade school, it might be community college, some students opt for the military, some students go for job corps.”
Contreras considers her personal experience with the ASPIRE program as “amazing,” and credits her ASPIRE mentor Lori Russell with being a great assistance in her future plans, having helped her navigate applications and editing her college essays.
“She taught me so much about writing and getting your story across,” Contreras said.
In a tremendous pay off, Contreras’ story caught the attention of multiple colleges, and she was accepted to 17 of the 21 colleges she applied to including Cornell, Georgetown, Bates College, University of Southern California and Boston College to name a few. While she currently plans on studying in areas related to business economics or finance, Contreras was drawn to Brown University when the college flew her out to visit their campus, enjoying both the city and the school’s open curriculum.
“You can really explore what’s out there, so I was really attracted to that,” Contreras said.
Apart from her extra curriculars, Contreras also spent a lot of her school life working. Along with a brief part time job in fast food, she spent many of her summers working in cherry orchards with her family. Her parents, Osbaldo and Maribel, immigrated from Mexico, with her father working for Tim Dahle Orchards for the last 20 years. Growing up watching and then working alongside her parents, Contreras credits them as her one of the biggest inspirations in her life.
“Seeing their work ethic, it really inspires me to be who I am today,” Contreras said. “I kind of just took on what they have been doing their whole lives.”
Contreras currently works as a summer school teaching assistant with the local migrant education program, where she works with kindergarten-aged students. A job that she enjoys, Contreras reflected on the full circle nature of teaching young migrant students and working through the language barriers many of them can struggle with.
“Sometimes when you talk to them, you can tell they’re just not understanding, so then you switch languages to see if they understand that way, and sometimes, they don’t get either,” said Contreras. “I wrote about it in my personal, coming-up essay … working with migrant kids and kind of using that to reflect on my own personal experiences with that.”
It is an experience that she also reflected upon on graduation day. Every year, TDHS selects a student to give a commencement speech in Spanish, and Contreras was the selected speaker for the Class of 2023. With her goal being to simply get a good message across to her peers and their families, her speech spoke on the unique experiences of students of immigrant families who spend every day navigating multiple cultures and languages.
“Having two cultures means having the courage to appreciate where we came from and where we are now,” wrote Contreras in her speech. “More than anything, it means working double to achieve our goals in a country full of opportunities.”
“It was really beautiful,” said Commerford. “It was a really impressive speech.”
Commerford, who taught Contreras throughout high school, expressed her pride in seeing Contreras’ hard work pay off, and to see her, and students like her succeed. “Jasmin is unique in her work ethic and her reach … [she is] a student who’s really willing to take advantage of what’s out there, so that’s a delight,” Commerford said. “We’re starting to see a generation of bilingual, bicultural Latinx professionals in town, and that is because they’ve had opportunities at the high school ... that they’ve had this support network around them and that benefits our whole community.
“It’s time for our professional class to reflect the community,” Commerford said. “It’s really a privilege to be a part of that transition.”
For Contreras, Commerford’s teaching and support throughout school is something she will always be grateful for. “She was someone who kept checking up on me when she noticed that I was extremely stressed,” Contreras said. “It was just really good to know that someone was there supporting me.”
Contreras also expressed her gratitude for teachers Gabriel Judah and Kim Kiser, along with her mentor Lori Russell, for their support through her high school classes and college decision process, and for Powrie and the programs and recourses available to her throughout high school.
“I feel like I couldn’t have done anything without … a combination of all those programs that they offered me, so I’m really grateful for that,” she said.
“A lot of these kids I really don’t get to know until their junior year when they join my program,” said Powrie, “and just to see them push themselves outside their comfort zone and succeed, there is nothing that warms my heart more than witnessing that. It’s very satisfying.”
“I am impressed with my colleagues at the high school,” said Commerford. “I really believe that I work with a group of people who just want to see these kids do their very best.”
Heading towards this next chapter in her life, Contreras’ advice to younger students is to persevere and never let anyone tell them that they can’t accomplish something because of who they are or where they come from.
“You don’t have to be a genius to achieve your dreams as long as you work hard and stay focused on what your goal is,” Contreras said. “You can achieve anything, even if someone says that you can’t.”
•••
If you are interested in volunteering for ASPIRE, contact Elaine Powrie at powriee@nwasco.k12.or.us for more information.
Una versión en español de esta historia está en línea en www.columbiagorgenews.com/enespanol.
