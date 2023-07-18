Jasmin Elias Contreras

Jasmin Elias Contreras addresses graduating Latinx students and their families at the TDHS commencement ceremony on June 3.

 Kelsie Cowart photo

If there is one way The Dalles High School (TDHS) graduate Jasmin Elias Contreras can say she lives her life, it’s by taking every opportunity that comes her way.

“Jasmin is one of those students that, when she’s given an opportunity, she takes it,” said TDHS ASPIRE Coordinator Elaine Powrie. “You suggest something to her, and she goes for it.”