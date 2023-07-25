It’s been hot, more than 100 degrees for several days. But if you start whining about the heat, think of its advantages over the coming winter cold when we start wishing for these dog days of summer.
9. Heat does not cause traffic jams triggered by jackknifed semis on snow-covered highways.
8. Heat is dangerous, but nearly twice as many people die from exposure to cold weather than succumb to hot weather.
7. You can’t play golf in the snow — at least anyone sane doesn’t.
6. Humidity does not accumulate by the inch and require shoveling.
5. It costs more to buy clothes to stay warm, while in the heat you can take your clothes off — to a point!
4. Even on the hottest days of summer, it will cool off at night. But on the coldest days of winter, the nights just get colder.
3. It takes longer to warm up than to cool off.
2. If your AC breaks in the summer, your pipes won’t burst.
1. Above all, when you’re too cold, you can’t truly enjoy a tasty bowl of ice cream.
But one thing we don’t experience during the cold winters is the harmful effects of wildfire smoke: The ultrafine particles that can hurt your eyes, irritate your respiratory system, and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.
One way to reduce the harm of wildfire smoke is to purchase an air purifier. Or you can build a simple air cleaner that is about as effective as a small or medium-sized commercial room air purifier, and significantly less expensive.
All you need is a 20-inch box fan, a 20-inch x 20-inch MERV 11 to MERV 13 electrostatic air filter, and tape or bungee cords to hold the filter in place, which you can purchase at any hardware store. (But one caution: Do NOT use a box fan that was made before the 2012 model. Older models can ignite and start a house fire.)
To assemble, place the filter on the back of the box fan with the airflow arrow pointing towards the fan. When the fan is turned on it should pull air through the filter.
Next, secure the filter with duct tape or a bungee cord. It doesn’t have to be pretty, just functional. Write the date when the filter is first used on the filter or tape. That’s it!
You can find more detailed instructions with pictures at www.montanawildfiresmoke.org.
•••
BRAIN TEASE: See if you can decipher this quote by George Burns:
“.ytrid saw xes dna naelc saw ria eht nehw rebmemer nac I .semit gnignahc eseht ot desu teg ot em rof drah s’tI”
•••
The documentary series featuring scenes of wildlife and nature from around the world was Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. I received correct answers from Kathy Vukelich, Donna Mollet, and Rhonda Spies.
And those who also answered the bonus question — which was Marlin Perkins the host of Wild Kingdom — were Nancy Higgins, Deloris Schrader, Jess Birge, Lana Tepfer, Dave Lutgens, Rebecca Abrams, and this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket, Melissa Hayes, who sent in a photo from the strange story of when the chimpanzee Mr. Moke was sold to the St. Louis Zoo and then kidnapped two months later!
And in previous weeks, I’ve missed Delores Schrader, Nancy Higgins, Keith and Marlene Clymer, and Ken Jernstedt.
•••
This food staple was first introduced in 1937 and gained popularity worldwide after its use during World War II. It was a common meal when I was growing up, although my uncle, who fought in the war, never wanted to eat or see it again!
For this week’s “Remember When” question, what was the most common brand name for this popular inexpensive “pork luncheon meat” made up of squares of pressed meat?
Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, call 541-296-4788, or send it with the YouTube video of the 1970 Monty Python comedy sketch featuring this product.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, splishing and splashing. Until we meet again, stay in touch with your family and friends — and yourself.
•••
“Let a man walk 10 miles steadily on a hot summer’s day along a dusty English road, and he will soon discover why beer was invented.”
— Gilbert K. Chesterton
•••
Nutritious home-delivered and in-person meals are available at noon Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted.
Seniors of Mosier Valley (541-980-1157) — Mondays and Wednesdays
Hood River Valley Adult Center (541-386-2060)
Sherman County Senior and Community Center (541-565-3191)
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels (541-298-8333)
For meal sites in Washington, call Klickitat County Senior Services — Goldendale office (509-773-3757); the White Salmon office (509-493-3068); or Skamania County Senior Services (509-427-3990).
•••
ANSWER: “It’s hard for me to get used to these changing times. I can remember when the air was clean and sex was dirty.”
Commented