The Insect Crisis

The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World is full of fascinating facts, depressing predictions, and inspiring suggestions for actions individuals can take to help. It was the subject of the White Salmon Community Library’s recent Nature Lovers’ Book Group, which meets monthly online.

What would the world be like without insects? We’d lose a third of the global food crop. Most fruits and vegetables would go, and coffee and chocolate would become rare and expensive. We would be left with a boring diet of wind pollinated grains: Corn, wheat, rye, rice plus meat.