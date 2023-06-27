Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Katie Barber, history professor at Portland State University, introduces Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus to the large crowd gathered for her May 27 book reading at the Hood River County Library.
Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus’ new book, “My Name is LaMoosh,” has been available at local bookstores for a few weeks now, but its official launch took place June 20 with a celebration at the Oregon Historical Society.
The book was co-published by the Confluence Project and Oregon State University Press.
Meanus was in the Gorge May 27 for a book reading and signing event at the Hood River County Library. The granddaughter of Flora Thompson and Chief Tommy Thompson, she grew up near Celilo Falls, which was flooded in 1957 with the construction of The Dalles Dam.
That event is still painful for her to remember.
“It broke my heart, just like my grandpa,” she said. “… Read the book and you will know, understand it, how it feels to see something that should never have been taken away. And I want to share that with you. It still hurts.
“… I think it’s important to know about our history, because I don’t think a lot of people know,” she said.
The book is Meanus’ life story and is intended for young readers, though all ages will learn from her first-hand account.
“The book also reminds [us] that Indigenous people maintain a cultural connection to the land and river that gave them their identity,” said Lily Hart of the Confluence Project. “Linda’s story is not just about historic trauma but also about resilience, perseverance and reciprocity. ‘My Name is LaMoosh’ includes fact boxes that provide historical, cultural and environmental context for Linda’s personal story.”
Meanus talked about Native celebrations — there are powwows each April and October — and the tradition of cooking salmon as well as giving it away.
“I always remember miles and miles away, smelling the salmon on sticks while they’re cooking,” she said. A cancer survivor, she said that while she was going through treatments, she was unable to eat hospital food — so her aunts brought her First Foods like salmon and huckleberries.
“That’s why we say medicine is in our foods,” she said.
Meanus also shared memories of her childhood, which did not include television or phones. “But you know, we had the hillside where we just played jump rope. We always put pennies on the railroad, you know? We played jacks and we played Army with the boys, because there were more boys and girls — I played, and I always seemed to beat them. We were good at marbles.”
And of course, there were chores. “Grandma would always get us up in the morning, get us kids together … Of course we had to do chores. If we didn’t do them, boy, were we in trouble!”
When asked what chores she had to do, Meanus answered, “We had to do the dishes — everybody had to do the dishes. Sweep, mop the floor. Take the trash out. Laundry. They had cows, they had chickens.”
But the flooding of Celilo Falls was a reoccurring topic, one with consequences still deeply felt. “Some of the families stayed there,” she said of that day in 1957. “But after the flooding, a lot of them had relocated — some when the government had decided to call it ‘assimilate them to different reservations.’ We weren’t considered tribes then, you know, when they moved us to the different reservations.”
“My Name is LaMoosh” is available at local bookstores, including Waucoma in Hood River, as well as online at www.confluenceproject.org.
