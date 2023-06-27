Linda Meanus

Katie Barber, history professor at Portland State University, introduces Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus to the large crowd gathered for her May 27 book reading at the Hood River County Library.

Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus’ new book, “My Name is LaMoosh,” has been available at local bookstores for a few weeks now, but its official launch took place June 20 with a celebration at the Oregon Historical Society.

The book was co-published by the Confluence Project and Oregon State University Press.

Warm Springs Tribal Elder Linda Meanus reads from her book, “My Name is LaMoosh."
Linda Meanus signs her autograph in a purchased copy of her book.
