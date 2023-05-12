THE DALLES— The seventh and eighth grade cast and crew, led by The Dalles Middle School music teacher Leslie Sullivan, are set to perform Moana JR., a production of TDMS music department, in four shows starting 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the school, located 1100 E 12th Street in The Dalles.
Performances continue 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.
“Disney’s Moana JR. is a thrilling and heartwarming coming-of-age story that follows the strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage,” said a press release. “Moana and the legendary demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as both learn to harness the power that lies within. With empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, Moana JR. is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.”
Tickets are available to purchase at the door. Cash and checks are accepted, only (sorry, no credit card payments can be taken at the door). Advanced tickets with credit cards may be purchased through the main office during school hours (Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.). For information on purchasing tickets please email Leslie Sullivan at sullivanl@nwasco.k12.or.us or call the TDMS office at (541) 506-3380.
Celebrating the rich history of Oceania and based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands, Moana was developed in collaboration with an Oceanic Trust — a group of anthropologists, cultural practitioners, historians, linguists, and choreographers from the Pacific Islands, according to the press release. The same respect and attention to detail used to develop the film was carried forward in the creation of this stage adaptation.
Disney’s Moana JR. is a 60-minute musical adaptation of the 2016 Disney animated film, bringing the adventures of Moana and her village of Motunui to life onstage. Moana JR. features all the beloved songs from the film, written by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.
“I am a seventh grader who is very excited to be performing in my very first musical. At first I was very nervous to get out of my comfort zone. Being in this program has also been the number one reason I am motivated to come to school every day. Sometimes it calms my anxiety. Being a part of this program has also made me explore out of my comfort, and be more confident in myself. I am very excited for how this project is going and how everyone’s hard work and dedication will shine through,” said Natalie Aviluz, who plays “Chief Ancestor 3.”
For this show, students have learned more than music, lines, and choreography. Sullivan has been teaching students about the culture of the Pacific Islands. Students have learned to sing in languages Tokelauan and Samoan, and have learned traditional Samoan dancing. They are continuing to learn how the show aligns with the culture of Oceania, as well as the wonderful underlying story of personal trauma and redemption told through the eyes of the characters in Moana JR., said the press release.
“I am amazed at the passion and enthusiasm of these young people. Some people can say they truly enjoy going to work each day and I am one of those fortunate few! I love seeing each of these students grow in their gifts and talents and I am proud to share their efforts with the community! Moana Jr has been, by far, one of my favorite musicals to direct. It has been amazing to teach about the culture of Oceania and Samoa through teaching the students songs in native languages, as well as learning cultural dancing and traditions,” Sullivan said. “I love the beautiful story of personal trauma and redemption that is painted well by the hard work of the cast and crew! It is my heartwarming reminder of the trauma our students have faced, and the redemption that I know each student is capable of.”
The musical is sponsored by headline sponsor Tonkin of the Gorge and Subaru. “The Dalles Middle School and Leslie Sullivan would like to thank them for stepping up during our time of need,” said the press release.
