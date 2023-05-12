THE DALLES— The seventh and eighth grade cast and crew, led by The Dalles Middle School music teacher Leslie Sullivan, are set to perform Moana JR., a production of TDMS music department, in four shows starting 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the school, located 1100 E 12th Street in The Dalles.

Performances continue 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 7 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.