The Minoru Yasui Legacy Project is hosting its annual student contest through May 14.
The Minoru Yasui Student Contest for high school and middle school students has a new format this year; instead of an essay contest, students will submit a visual art piece and artist’s statement. A technical arts background is not required.
This year’s theme is “Responsibility,” with the prompt: “Each of us is a member of a community in which we may have responsibilities. What is a responsibility you have in your community?
“Your community may be as small as a neighborhood or as large as the world. The community may be cultural or educational. A responsibility is a trust or a duty, as well as an opportunity. A person’s responsibility can involve learning something new and interacting with others. It can lead to a change in our behavior. Our actions influence not only our present lives, but our future and the future of others.”
The artist’s statement can be an audio recording or written, with 300 words maximum.
The contest is open to students in the United States and its territories. The junior division is open to all students in grades 5-8; the senior division is open to students in grades 9-12. The contest “will be evaluated mainly on the artist’s statement accompanying the visual art pieces,” said a press release. “Excellent submissions will address all elements of the prompt in a clear statement that displays critical thinking connecting the artwork and the legacy of Minoru Yasui.”
In the junior division, the first place award is $500 and second is $250; in the senior division, first place is $1,000 and second is $500.
