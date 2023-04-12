Min Yasui Legacy Stone

One inscription on the Min Yasui Legacy Stone, located in the garden next to Hood River Library, reads: “If you begin to erode the liberties and the freedom and the rights of the individual, then you are indeed jeopardizing the safety of our whole nation.”

 Columbia Gorge News file photo

The Minoru Yasui Legacy Project is hosting its annual student contest through May 14.

The Minoru Yasui Student Contest for high school and middle school students has a new format this year; instead of an essay contest, students will submit a visual art piece and artist’s statement. A technical arts background is not required.