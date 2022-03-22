Mid-Columbia Community Concert will welcome Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband to The Dalles Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, March 29 at 7 p.m. Doors and Club 22 will open at 6 p.m., with food and drinks are available.
“Purists beware! Tray Dahl & The Jugtime Ragband is not jug band, ragtime, or dixieland. It is an energetic amalgamation of all the popular styles of the 1920s-1930s — jazz, a little blues, a bit of swing, a pinch old-time gospel, and even classic showtunes — all immersed in an early 20th century New Orleans sound,” said a press release. “We get people’s feet stomping in a Roaring ‘20s kind of way.”
Tickets are available at Klindt’s Booksellers, Lines of Designs, online at www.mccca.info, or at the door.
