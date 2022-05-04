Due to the surprise snowstorm April 11 that closed area schools up and down the Gorge, Lyle School District will make up that lost time by extending the 2021-2022 school year by one day. The last day of school will now be on Monday, June 13, with dismissal at noon.
“However, students are already enjoying a school year five days shorter than originally planned for 180 days,” said a school district notice. “The state’s superintendent’s office approved Lyle School District’s re-quest to waive the days lost at the beginning of January due to snow and ice, and a day lost to insufficient staffing in November. Schools in Washington state can request waivers for school days lost to emergency situations, as long as they provide at least the minimum amount of instructional minutes in the school year.”
For more information about Lyle Schools, visit the district website at www.lyleschools.org.
•••
The Lyle Lions Club hosts its pancake breakfast on the first Saturday of each month at the Lyle Lions Community Center, Fifth and State streets (Highway 14), from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to the May 7 event.
The menu includes omelets, ham and eggs cooked to order and “endless pancakes.” Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 and those 5 and under eat for free. Proceeds from these breakfasts are used to purchase eyeglasses and hearing aids, assist low-income residents, the Christmas Food and Box project and scholar-ships for graduating seniors at Lyle High School.
•••
Easter on the Farm has been rescheduled to May 7 at Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary by appointment only. Participants must register for a time slot between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.; call Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362, Ann Slead, 541-571-3485, or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073. Participants will enjoy an Easter Egg hunt, coffee and cocoa, egg coloring (two eggs per child), fire pits, sunflower seed planting with Shauna, animal interaction, educational and coloring packets, duck feeding, tractor rides and the store; picnic tables are available.
The event is free, although donations will be accepted.
•••
Strong Women Exercise Program is back at the Lyle Activity Center, corner of Third and Highway 14, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9:15 a.m.
For those unfamiliar with the national program, Strong Women “is not aerobic but you’ll sweat. It’s not a weight loss program but Strong Women often feel so great that they are inspired to engage in activities that lead to weight loss,” said a press release. “It’s not held at a gym but wherever women can gather together … for an hour. It is a supportive, self-paced fun workout for mid-life to elderly women who want to strengthen their muscles and improve their balance. Strong Women gain self-confidence, feel invigorated and experience a new awareness of their bodies.”
For more information, call Debbie McDonald at 509-365-6813 (or feel free to join one of the sessions).
•••
Senior Meals returned to the Lyle Lions Community Center May 3. Lunch is served at noon each Tuesday, although the doors open at 8 a.m. There is a suggested donation for seniors 60 and over of $3.50 and $6.50 for all others. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Other Klickitat Country Senior Services meal sites are Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Goldendale Senior Center; Mondays and Wednesdays at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon; first and third Tuesday at the Bickleton Grange; the second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Trout Lake School; and the third Thursday in Klickitat at the Klickitat Community Center.
Hot meals are delivered when the meal sites operate. Delivery is limited to the area that can be served while the meals remain at a safe temperature, and frozen meals are also available to those who need them on other days or who live too far from the meal sites. As with other programs funded by the Older Ameri-cans Act, Home Delivered Meals participants are asked for a confidential donation of $3.50.
•••
The next Lyle Community Council meeting is Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Activity Center. Input is welcome and may be emailed to lylecouncil@gmail.com. More information about the council is at www.facebook.com/LyleCommunityCouncil, or the Lyle Community Focus website at lylewa.com.
The community council meets the second Tuesday of the month, and are additionally available via Zoom. “Our goal is to build a stronger sense of community and to provide a unified voice for residents,” said a press release.
•••
