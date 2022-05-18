Klickitat County Solid Waste Department hosts “Backyard Composting Training” online May 24 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., with Pete DuBois. Learn how to have a successful backyard composting system — and bring your questions or issues. To register, visit klickitatcounty.org/374/Solid-Waste; scroll to “upcoming events” and follow the link for the May 24 presentation.
•••
The Bookmobile, sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, returns to the Lyle Merc from 9:30-10:15 a.m. (book return available) and the Lyle Activity Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, May 25. Books are available for all age groups, from babies to seniors, with Spanish books and free wifi is also available.
•••
Pioneer Day returns Saturday, May 28 — Memorial Day weekend — and organizers are looking for parade helpers, vendors (space fee $10) and bands. For more information, call 541-705-5963.
Don’t miss the Twin Bridges Museum Pioneer Day “Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast,” held May 28 from 8-11 a.m. in the museum basement. Cost is $6 per plate. There will also be a quilt raffle ($2 per ticket), and Tim Gould’s “Pioneer Days” book for sale.
The museum is open every Saturday through the summer months from noon to 5 p.m.
•••
Lyle School District will offer a free summer learning program from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 15 through July 1 for students registered in Lyle School. “The goal is to give our students a little extra academic boost in preparation for the next school year while having a lot of fun in the process,” said Debra Stenberg, communications director/executive assistant to the superintendent, in a family communication.
Next year’s first graders, all the way up through high school seniors, are invited to attend. Transportation, morning snack and lunch will be provided. Registration is now open at lyleschools.org — click “Summer Fun & Learning at Lyle Schools” for the link.
•••
Lyle School Board has resumed in-person meetings on the fourth Wednesday of the month — this month, on May 25 — at 6 p.m. at the board room located at 625 Keasey Ave., Lyle. Other upcoming meetings include the following:
Anyone pursuing sobriety is welcome to attend Success Through Sobriety meetings every Sunday and Wednesday at the Lyle School Library beginning at 7 p.m.
Lyle Lions Club holds its meetings the first and third Monday of the month (the next meeting being today, May 18) at the Lions Community Center at 6 p.m. There is no potluck. For more information, call 509-365-2921.
Lyle Fire Department hosts a “fire drill” at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday (next meeting being tomorrow, May 19). New volunteers are always needed, and everyone is invited to attend. The department also hosts its business meetings on the fourth Thursday of the month (the next meeting will be held May 26) beginning at 7 p.m. and is also open to the public.
•••
Klickitat County Senior Services resumed congregate lunches in May. In Lyle, Senior Lunch will be held Tuesdays at the Lyle Lions Community Center; doors open at 8 a.m., with lunch served at noon. There is a suggested donation for seniors 60 and over of $3.50 and $6.50 for all others. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Other Klickitat Country Senior Services meal sites are Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Goldendale Senior Center; Mondays and Wednesdays at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon; first and third Tuesday at the Bickleton Grange; the second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Trout Lake School; and the third Thursday in Klickitat at the Klickitat Community Center.
•••
