The little rain we had this past week has lifted the county-wide burn ban as of Oct. 15 for central (Zone 2) and western (Zone 3) Klickitat County. The burn ban remained in effect for eastern Klickitat County (Zone 1) until Oct. 31. That doesn’t mean to go crazy and burn all your winter pile at once, and perhaps its best to keep a garden hose handy and maybe a few buckets of dirt ... just in case.
For the outdoorsy people, the ever popular “What’s Happening in Lyle” newsletter has some in-depth reports on this year’s Lyle Fall Bird count and the Klickitat River’s Trout Unlimited events, past and present.
I wish to reiterate that, besides the regular newspapers, other local news sources are offered. If you aren’t a recipient and wish to be, contact each of the following: Marty’s “What’s Happing in Lyle” newsletter is packed with informative newsy items, lyle98635@gmail.com; Renee Briggs’ “Dallesport Newsletter” is great and includes events of The Dalles, lrbriggs@gorge.net. And me at lykensme41@gmail.com. Each of us appreciate any news items that your club or group wish to share with the public.
On a personal note, The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away ... mere hours separated the heartwarming news of a new great-granddaughter’s birth on Saturday morning followed by the heartbreaking news that my sister, Mary L. Sorensen, passed away. It is with great regret that I didn’t spend more time with her, for we can never know the plans of our Heavenly Father. Mary is now in His presence as well as that of our parents and her husband, who has awaited her arrival since his passing in 2007.
I received a brief message that our local homesteading family member, Gene Tuthill, died on Oct. 23 in a farming accident.
Lyle Lions Club wish to announce that they will be doing Christmas Baskets this year that may not be as big as usual but they will still be filled with lots of love, fresh things, and goodies. They have been in touch with the Klickitat County Health Department and will be following their recommendations. In-car pick-up will be Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20 by appointment only. No drop ins. Contact Joan Titus at 509-365-2872 to sign up and arrange your pick-up time. To make donations mail checks to Lyle Lions Club POB 383, Lyle WA. 98635. They are great people doing our community a great service all year long.
Do you love working with a team and building connections with youth, schools, law enforcement and other community leaders? If so there is a position for you as The Community Prevention Coordinator for Our Klickitat to coordinate events, develop a strategic plan to prevent and reduce youth substance abuse, promote coalition initiatives, and support youth leadership development. Our Klickitat is a group of dedicated individuals working to build stronger community connections throughout Klickitat County and prevent youth substance abuse. In 2018, they were awarded Drug Free Communities funding to further their cause and developed a partnership with WAGAP to provide program support and fiscal management. If you are interested in applying, send a cover letter and resume to sarah@wagap.or
In regards to my sister, Mary Sorensen’s passing ... by mutual agreement, the family has decided to postpone her services until spring. If you are like me and can’t speak during a memorial service, I am compiling stories of her family and friend’s favorite memories of her and will have them ready to read at that time. Hopefully, by then, this plague will pass over and the weather will cooperate. I personally wish to thank all who sent cards and calls of condolences. I inadvertently made a couple of mistakes in her obituary but they were honest ones and I’ve been graciously forgiven.
Submit your Lyle area news to Mildred E. Lykens: 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@gmail.com.
