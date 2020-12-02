Hey, kids, the Klickitat County Solid Waste organization is hosting a contest about how to reuse the family’s throw-a-ways.
You can create a team of three and brainstorm over what to use and how to present it. You must be under 18 years of age (but adults can assist).
There are nice prizes involved, of course, and you can find all the details at wwwklickitatcounty.org/1268/Great-recycling–contest.
The Lyle Lions Club wants to hear from you or about your neighbor that might be in need of groceries for the Christmas Dinner. Guideline rules regarding the pandemic requires in-car pick-up service, so you won’t have to leave your car. This year it will be held by appointment only, so mark your calendar for Saturday and Sunday Dec. 19-20. Contact Joan Titus at 509-365-2872 to sign up and arrange your pick-up time.
Because of the same pandemic, and not being able to raise funds from their First Saturday Pancake Breakfast this year, financial donations (from those more able) are appreciated.
Checks can be mailed to Lyle Lions Club POB 383, Lyle, WA 98635. It’s definitely a worthy cause and your contribution will help others and make your heart feel good.
I finally got news about last Halloween. Chris Sokol reported that WAGAP Lyle Food Pantry had partnered with the local tribal council with a “Trunk or Treat Night” at the Lyle Point by handing out “... over 30 pumpkins from a local High Prairie family, 50 pounds of healthy Golden Delicious apples from Dicky’s in Bingen and, of course, candy!”
As I mentioned in previous weeks, they have also partnered with Klickitat County Health Department in offering free flu vaccinations Nov. 18, which is offered concurrently with their food distribution on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
Lastly, they received donations from our local Lions Club, (didn’t I just tell ya they are good people?) plus community members and Dicky’s to make a special Thanksgiving holiday package for residents who are food insecure and need a little extra cheer.
Due to the upcoming holidays in the next two months, the school board has decided to change the regular Zoom meeting dates to the third Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
Lyle Fire and Rescue reported their seven new recruits have started with their truck and equipment training, which will be a great advantage for our community once they’ve learned these new skills.
Training to keep their skills sharp and volunteers safe is a year round practice. A recent adventure was the truck driving rodeo where each member’s driving skills are put to the test.
Such as we are currently in the COVID and Flu season, they encourage those who can, to get the annual flu shots.
The dept is usually responding to more medical calls during this time of year, so staying healthy is paramount and as usual they are always open for new volunteers.
Send your Lyle News to Mildred E. Lykens at 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
