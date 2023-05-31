Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield

Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield and her dogs, Henry and Zachary, sit on a couch in the house-slash-studio that Yvonne built in the Port of The Dalles last year.

 Alana Lackner photo

Local artist and author Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield is preparing to release the third and final book in her autobiographical series “Babe in the Woods,” a trilogy that tells the story of her life, starting with building her own cabin in the woods at only 18.

Pepin-Wakefield’s father passed away when she was 9. They were living in California at the time, but after his death, her mother moved them back to Minnesota to be with family. Unfortunately, just five years later, her mother would pass away too.