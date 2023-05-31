Local artist and author Yvonne Pepin-Wakefield is preparing to release the third and final book in her autobiographical series “Babe in the Woods,” a trilogy that tells the story of her life, starting with building her own cabin in the woods at only 18.
Pepin-Wakefield’s father passed away when she was 9. They were living in California at the time, but after his death, her mother moved them back to Minnesota to be with family. Unfortunately, just five years later, her mother would pass away too.
“The night that my mother died, I was laying in this basement of a cousin’s house going, ‘Where am I going to live tomorrow?’” Pepin-Wakefield said. “‘Where am I gonna live the next day, the next month?’ I couldn’t even imagine getting through a year.”
For the next four years, Pepin-Wakefield was in the foster system, which she described as “textbook hell,” but she knew if she could just make it until she turned 18, she could start over and build a new life for herself. She had an idea of the life she wanted, and it was that vision that was the carrot on the stick that kept her marching forward.
“I was going to buy a case of Cold Duck, which is sweet, sparkling wine, get a cat, buy a van, go somewhere in the woods and build a cabin where I could write poetry and make art,” she said.
Despite being in Minnesota when she got out of the system, Pepin-Wakefield was a reader and, through history books, had learned about the Oregon Trail and Oregon as a whole, and she knew she wanted to go there. So, now old enough to receive the inheritance from her parents intended for her college education, she set off to Oregon in her Green Gremlin car.
Pepin-Wakefield spent a while driving through Oregon, visiting real estate offices and seeing what she could find. It wasn’t until Sisters, however, that someone was able to point her to what she was looking for.
“I was a young chick, 18 years old, cut-offs, hair down to my butt, skinny as a rail, just out of braces,” Pepin-Wakefield said. “I walk into this real estate office and say I want to buy virgin property with a creek, and they’d kind of snicker and laugh. And in Sisters, one realtor said, ‘What you want is in John Day.’”
She went to John Day and met with a realtor who took her to this ridge that wasn’t at all what she wanted, serpentine and dry. But she could hear a creek, and she asked the realtor to take her down to it. He did, and as they were down there, it was as if nature sent her a sign that this was the property meant for her.
“We went down to this creek and there was a little baby bird on a branch,” she said. “And I stuck my finger out and it jumped on it. He even took a picture. And I said, I want to buy this land, and he said ‘Well, it’s not for sale.’”
She was persistent, however, and the realtor was able to check on the owners and they agreed to sell it. Finally, she had the property. Of course, that was just the start of her adventure; she still had an entire cabin to build.
Originally, Pepin-Wakefield was determined to build the cabin by herself. She even had a book on how to build log cabins that she was going to follow.
“I sawed down the first tree with a bow saw,” she said. “But it fell the wrong way, nearly killed me. So then I hired a guy named Jim and he basically taught me everything I know.”
They started the process of building the cabin in March, and Pepin-Wakefield officially moved in the following October. While they were working on the cabin, she stayed in another cabin, with the owner’s permission. It was basically abandoned and infested with rats, so once the snow melted she switched to living in a pup tent.
The cabin was off-the-grid and, in the winter especially, that made things difficult. Once every 10 days, Pepin-Wakefield would cross country ski partway down the mountain and hike over a hill to get to her truck. There, she would put on its chains, drive to the county road where she would remove the chains, and drive into town. Once in town, it was a race to do her laundry, get groceries, stop by the library and go back up the mountain all before 4 p.m. when it got dark.
“I was doing that for three months and I was going crazy,” Pepin-Wakefield said. “Back then there was no cell phone or internet or radio, it was just me and books and my cat.”
It was this stagnation that made her decide to go back to school. She entered the journalism program at Lane Community College, and just as she was deciding to enroll in the journalism program at University of Oregon, she was granted a scholarship to the Mendocino Art Center in Northern California.
She attended the Mendocino Art Center for three years; however, each summer, when school let out, she would always come back to the cabin. This period of her life is what the second “Babe in the Woods” book, titled “Self Portrait,” is about, she said. “Self Portrait” was awarded Best Memoir Series by Book Publicists of Southern California in 2021.
After graduating, the school hired Pepin-Wakefield as an arts administrator, but she’d still come back for the summers, over Christmas and even sometimes on long weekends. There was just something about the cabin and the way life was there that was an important part of who she was.
“It’s a different lifestyle,” she said. “And if you’re not honest with yourself, you can’t be up there. So it was a way for me to slough off stuff I’d taken on. It was a way for me to get back into my body.”
The third book, “Path of Totality,” is currently in the proofreading stage, and it details her life up until now, she said. It will cover her journey to The Dalles, her 26-year marriage to her husband and his sudden passing. Her life has been turbulent and it has changed, but the cabin has remained a constant for her, a place where she can find peace.
“The cabin is still there, the same it’s been since I was 18,” Pepin-Wakefield said. “Still get water from the creek, kerosene lamps. I have all sorts of electronics here, three computers, a smartphone. But up there, it’s like I’m deprogramming from it all.”
“Babe in the Woods: Path of Totality” is scheduled for release, coordinated by Churchill Publishing Library, in September.
For more information about Yvonne and her books, visit her website at www.yvonnepepinwakefield.com.
Commented