UNDERWOOD — To show appreciation for the hard work of emergency responders from volunteer fire districts throughout Klickitat and Skamania counties, as well as those who reached to the Underwood community during the Tunnel 5 Fire, the Underwood Community Committee is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Light at the End of Tunnel 5” is a family-friendly event and “an opportunity to heal and connect the families and businesses that call Underwood home and plant the seeds of community growth today and into the future,” said a press release. “Fire is an ugly thing, but it leaves behind land rich with nutrients primed for new growth.”
