HOOD RIVER — Join The History Museum of Hood River County in welcoming Leti Valle Moretti, the first speaker of the year in its Hidden History lecture series, on Wednesday, April 19 from 7-8 p.m.
"In this series of lectures, we'll delve into the less obvious aspects of historical topics, investigate unexpected stories, and discover the myriad ways that we can learn about the past," said a museum press release.
Moretti is a newly elected commissioner for Hood River County, the first Latinx commissioner for Hood River. The daughter of immigrant farmworkers, Moretti was born and raised in Hood River and was the first in her family to finish high school and college. She is featured in The History Museum's new temporary exhibit, "Not Just a Footnote, Women Who Shaped Hood River History."
She has served on the Hood River Transportation District Board (aka Columbia Area Transit) for almost eight years and was the leader of The Blue Zones Project – The Dalles, a community-led health and well-being initiative that works with people, places, and policy to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Moretti was also a Juntos facilitator, working with Latinx families in the gorge designed to unify schools, families, and community efforts to prevent high school dropouts and promote student access to higher education through parental involvement.
Currently, she manages training, development, and career pathways at One Community Health and is experienced in a variety of population health projects and adapting those projects to the local community or organization. For more than three years she has hosted, “Conectados con Leti Valle,” a weekly radio show on Radio Tierra KZAS 95.1FM to inform the Latinx community about local issues, resources, and programs offered in our community while injecting health tips and entertainment through music.
FREE - $10 Donation appreciated
The History Museum is located at 300 E Port Marina Drive in Hood River (bright yellow MUSEUM building!)
