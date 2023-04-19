Leti Valle Moretti

HOOD RIVER — Join The History Museum of Hood River County in welcoming Leti Valle Moretti, the first speaker of the year in its Hidden History lecture series, on Wednesday, April 19 from 7-8 p.m.

"In this series of lectures, we'll delve into the less obvious aspects of historical topics, investigate unexpected stories, and discover the myriad ways that we can learn about the past," said a museum press release.