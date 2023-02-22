Roy Webster Cross Channel Swim

After a two-year hiatus, the Roy Webster Cross Channel Swim returned to Cascade Locks Sept. 5, 2022, for its 79th year. The event will not be held in 2023 and has been discontinued.

 Jenna Miller photo / file

HOOD RIVER — The annual Roy Webster Cross-Channel Swim, a Labor Day tradition in Hood River since the 1940s, has been postponed indefinitely, event organizers announced Feb. 7.

“In making the difficult decision to cancel the race, the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce dba Visit Hood River, cited declining participation, logistical challenges including the discontinuation of Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler operations, and unpredictable weather conditions at that time of year as the primary reasons for the cancellation,” said a press release.