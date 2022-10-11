KOOBDOOGA — “A Good Book” spelled backwards — events continue at the White Salmon Valley Community Library on Thursday, Oct. 13.
From 6:30-8 p.m. at the library gallery or via Zoom, www.fvrl.org, retired forester Jon Nakae will speak about regional trees and insect pests related to “The Eagle Tree,” this year’s book.
Coming up next Thursday, Oct. 20, Ned Hayes, author of “The Eagle Tree,” will about being autistic/neurodivergent with Kassianna Asasumasu, and on Thursday, Oct. 27, the director of conservation for the Portland Audubon Society will speak about endangered species and specifically the marbled murrelet. All events take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at the library gallery or via Zoom, and are free and open to all.
