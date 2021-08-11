Remember a time when you gathered with friends — the sun shining, live music, and food sizzling on the grill? That time is now!
The annual Kiwanis Steak Feed is back!
Tickets are now on sale for Kiwanis’ biggest annual fundraiser, to be held at Sorosis Park on Thursday, Sept. 9 from 4:30-7 p.m..
An $18 adult ticket includes a grilled 8-ounce steak, baked potato, coleslaw, dinner roll, drink and dessert. Kids’ tickets are free and include a hot dog, chips, a drink, and dessert.
To-go boxes are also available to enjoy at home — or at the park while listening to live music from the Dufur Boys.
Buy tickets from any The Dalles Kiwanis Club member or online through Eventbrite. The 65th annual Kiwanis Steak Feed is presented in part by NW Natural.
