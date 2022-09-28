Kegler's Corner

How do we measure success in league bowling? Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote, “How do I love thee, let me count the ways.” Well, we bowlers love our great game, and we strive to roll a strike on every ball. Of course, that seems nearly impossible, although in the modern game, there have been multiple times when bowlers have rolled 900 in a three-game league outing, which equates to a mind boggling 36 strikes in a row! The first to do it was pro bowler Glen Allison on July 1, 1982, in sanctioned league play. So, that’s it, the most common way to measure success in league bowling is high score. All leagues at Orchard Lanes are comprised of three games which is called a series. Historically, bowling teams used to all be made up of five bowlers and if you happen to go to the big tournaments, including Nationals, which is the premier event in bowling for all of us, teams still consist of five bowlers. Therefore, we have created what we call the Team of the Week, which is comprised of the five high scratch series scores bowled in all leagues at Orchard Lanes.

The top five scores from last week’s league action are as follows: