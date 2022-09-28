How do we measure success in league bowling? Elizabeth Barrett Browning wrote, “How do I love thee, let me count the ways.” Well, we bowlers love our great game, and we strive to roll a strike on every ball. Of course, that seems nearly impossible, although in the modern game, there have been multiple times when bowlers have rolled 900 in a three-game league outing, which equates to a mind boggling 36 strikes in a row! The first to do it was pro bowler Glen Allison on July 1, 1982, in sanctioned league play. So, that’s it, the most common way to measure success in league bowling is high score. All leagues at Orchard Lanes are comprised of three games which is called a series. Historically, bowling teams used to all be made up of five bowlers and if you happen to go to the big tournaments, including Nationals, which is the premier event in bowling for all of us, teams still consist of five bowlers. Therefore, we have created what we call the Team of the Week, which is comprised of the five high scratch series scores bowled in all leagues at Orchard Lanes.
The top five scores from last week’s league action are as follows:
These five stars are regulars, they have had lots of bowling experience. Some even practice a lot, which generally helps one improve but many do not. All of them have bowled a lot in league action, so for them it’s kind of like remembering how to ride a bicycle, just get back on and “voila,” it's “easy as pie!” Bowling is not easy, of course, it’s a big-time game that requires real work and dedication to succeed, unlike those couch potato games using that hand-held electronic device that seems to be attached to all younger people.
These five stars are all talented bowlers, and these high scores are mighty good. For example, Levi Phelps bowled 750 in the high scoring Wednesday Fraternal league. That works out to a 250 average per game, which is plain awesome. To give you an idea of how good that is, consider that in every game, bowlers get 10-12 chances to roll a strike. In the bowling scoring system, it takes at least seven strikes in a row to rack up a 250 game, that is, if there are no open frames (misses) in the game. If there are, then more strikes are needed. That’s pretty darn good, don’t you think, to get that many strikes? And, then do it for all three games! It boils down to rolling a strike about 70% of the time. That’s simply fantastic. Most of us are happy to get one or two strikes in a row once in a while. Shows you just how good young Levi is, Mr. Phelps has clearly accepted the mission to become the best bowler in Hood River. We think he can do it! We’re only a few weeks into the new bowling season but Levi is currently carrying a glitzy 232 per game average, which is only a couple of ticks off from Jeff Miller, the vaunted long time renowned best bowler in the gorge who is now carrying a 234 average. These are definitely pro-like numbers!
Another way to see who was really hot is to determine how many pins they bowled over their average. Last week’s top player was Ted Rosenberg, who was 132 pins over his average in the Fraternal where he rolled a mighty fine scratch 660 series. This is doubly special because Ted had surgery last year for Dupuytren’s contracture, which is a hand condition where the fingers will not flatten. Legendary NFL quarterback John Elway had the same problem. Needless to say, Ted’s hand works great now! A close second was premier hunter and angler Ken Espersen who finished 110 pins over his average in the Tuesday Nite Mixed, where he scattered the sticks to the tune of a nifty scratch 713 series, which also put him on the Team of the Week. Ken is a premier bowler too! He hunts down those stubborn 3 pound, 6 ounce pins with the best.
An additional way is to see who helped the most to get their team to win. In the Industrial, Collins Aerospace waxed Hood River Supply 19-6, mainly due to Jeff Miller’s scratch 739 series, which also put him on the Team of the Week. We don’t need to elaborate too much on Jeff’s multitude of all-star bowling exploits; he gets the limelight so much he has to use SPF-90 when he bowls.
In the Tuesday Nite Mixed, Ten Pinnies swamped Are You Splitting Me 4-0 as young all-star Ciena Brittle punched the pins with a cool scratch 624 series. In the same session Take 10 wiped past champ Double A Orchards 4-0 thanks to Ken Espersen’s prowess on the lanes. If you get a chance you’ve got to watch Ken bowl, he has the magic touch, he kind of sneaks up to the foul line on the lane and effortlessly rolls the ball as smooth as silk whereupon it barely hooks but it produces more strikes than a bag of M&Ms! Jeff Hasegawa’s patented figure eight swing was also in mid-season form in the Mixed as he spilled piles of pins falling all over each other on the deck as he is famous for doing while notching a nice opening night scratch 609 series which boosted his Team Nishi to a 3-1 win over Split Faced.
In the Fraternal, Team of the Week anchorman and prominent Washington orchardist John Riggleman’s scratch 676 series powered his Mt. Hood Barbeque trio to 17-8 win over Bloom Auto Body. John is a solid 200 average bowler who plays the lanes mostly down the middle with steady control and a pin busting hook. Also, in the Fraternal, Stan Pratnicki’s 100 mph fastball struck out Orchard Lanes 18-7 as he pounded the pins for the second week in a row with a hot scratch 649 series. Finally, the BB’s closed out the action in the Fraternal with a 17.5-7.5 drubbing of previous multi league champion MWB due to Jeff Miller’s second 700 of the week, a solid 726 series and Ted Rosenberg’s scrappy 660 series. Jeff and Ted’s excellent adventure needed every stick in order to overcome MWB’s main man Levi Phelps who fired his 750 series in this epic battle between these two behemoths. Goes to show you that it can take more than one star to win.
Industrial (Monday, 7 p.m.): Jeff Miller: 279, 239, 739; Aaron Troxel: 246
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7 p.m.): Patrick Olson: 262, 256, 237, 755; Ken Espersen: 253, 247, 713; Ciena Brittle: 232, 222, 624; Chad Mason: 235; Nancy Asai: 216
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 p.m.): Ken Kramer: 226; Mick Sherrell: 225, 204; Lynn Spellman: 215
Bernie Keys: 208, 206; Tony Teschner: 203
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 p.m.): Levi Phelps: 279, 249, 750; Jeff Miller: 279, 238, 726; John Riggleman: 246, 676; Lynn Spellman: 258, 675; Ted Rosenberg: 257, 660; Patrick Olson: 268; Stan Pratnicki: 264; Jeremy Bloom: 237
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.