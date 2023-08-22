We are rapidly approaching the start of Fall bowling leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. League bowling is king and here’s why: You don’t have to fight the open play blues when you want to go bowling but no lanes are available, and often when you do get an open lane, the ball hooks all over the place, it’s noisy and unruly kids are next to you who know nothing about bowling etiquette or courtesy. They walk right up to you as you are trying to make your approach.
When you join a league, the lanes are reserved just for you, plus they are perfectly conditioned immediately prior to your start every week with our state-of the-art computerized lane machine. All leagues are open to both women and men. No prior bowling experience is needed to bowl league and all of them include a handicap format so anyone can win. Plus, you’ll find the friendly competition in leagues is exciting. You will always do better when something is on the line. And by bowling every week, your game will improve.
When the weather gets cold, wet and snowy as it will soon be in Hood River, it’s always perfect inside Orchard Lanes. On those long, dark miserable, boring winter nights, remember how you start to feel like you’re going stir-crazy. You’ll want to bust out and do something. So, why not bowl a league? Sign-ups are being accepted now for all leagues. To sign up, call Orchard Lanes at 386-1326, come on up to the lanes at 1141 Tucker Road, or go online at Orchardlanes.net.
Here is the lineup for fall leagues:
Monday Night Industrial: This is a three-person mixed league for both women and men starting Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The handicap format for the Industrial league is 95% of 220. This rousing league is divided into three rounds and it has a unique bracket tournament at the end of the season to determine the champion team. This gives more underdog teams a good chance to win the league. The defending champion from last season is Pat’s Pro Shop: Joey Sheirbon, John Mayfield, Jenna Hert and Pat Olson. They are a heck of a team.
Tuesday Nite Mixed: This is a four-person short season league for both women and men starting Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. The handicap format for the Tuesday Nite Mixed league is 95% of 220. This popular league is divided into two halves. The defending champion from last season is the cleverly named Who Gives a Split foursome of Kristyn Fix, Patty Morrissey, Pat Olson and lefty Bill Morrissey. Look out for this formidable crew as they are repeat winners, having won this league several times in the past.
Wednesday Senior: This is a three person mixed league for both women and men more than 55 years of age. Called the Colts and Fillies, this league starts Sept. 6 at 1:30 p.m. and it’s divided into two halves. The handicap format for the Senior league is 100% of 200. The defending co-champions from last season are the Awesome 3, Erma Hickman, Frani Thompson and Gerry Copen and the Cousins, Joella Dethman, Margaret Goddard, and Robert Goddard.
Wednesday Fraternal: This is considered the most competitive league in town. It starts Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. The handicap format for the Fraternal league is 95% of 220 with an individual maximum restriction of 60 pins per game. In this league you’re going to be bowling against some of the best bowlers in the Gorge, so you better be ready.
This fast-paced and high-scoring mixed league for both women and men is divided into three rounds. The defending champion from last season is Bloom Auto Body: Sponsor Jeremy Bloom, Mark Chabotte and Bryan Mason, a truly dynamic trio.
Thursday County: This is a three-person mixed league for both women and men that starts Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. The handicap format for the County league is 95% of 220. The lively County league is divided into two halves. The defending champion from last season is The Munsons: Dane Backman, Tommy Hood and cool in the clutch anchor-man Jay Slack.
Bowling is an easy game, right? After all, don’t the lanes look all the same, everywhere you go? Well, here’s the thing. An invisible coating of super slick oil is applied to every lane by that notorious lane machine we talked about. Here’s where we’re going to get a little bit technical. Usually, more oil is put down in the middle of the lane whereas less goes on both sides out to the gutters. The typical oil pattern used for league action has 10 times as much oil in the middle as on the sides. This is called oil ratio. A 10 to 1 oil ratio is typical for league play. That design makes it easier to get lots of strikes. If you tug your ball down the middle of the lane it won’t hook as much so it seems to magically run right into the pocket; if you toss it out to the side toward the gutter, it hooks right back into the pocket. Hitting the “pocket” is the best way to get strikes and more strikes means more fun.
By the way, the pocket is the head pin, known as the 1 pin, that is the one closest to you plus the one next to it. For right handers the pocket is the head pin plus what is called the number 3 pin on the right side and for lefties it’s the head pin plus the number 2 pin on the left side.
That lane machine makes the lanes pristine to start but they can get tricky as you bowl. Here’s where it separates the men from the boys. There are many factors that cause changes in that easy oil pattern. Believe it or not, the weather has an effect on the oil. Ambient temperature and humidity inside the building definitely impact ball reaction. Plus, that pristine oil pattern that we started with changes with every ball rolled down the lane. The balls tend to remove and transfer some of the oil down lane with each toss.
Seasoned, experienced bowlers know they will have to adjust for these ever-changing conditions. Watch how they do it, you can do it too. The adjustments they make include changing ball speed, increasing loft out on the lane over the foul line, altering the revolution rate on the ball and even changing to another ball.
Lane patterns put down by the lane machine can vary by design but for all leagues at Orchard Lanes they will start the same every week. Different and more difficult oil patterns are usually reserved for tournaments in order to test the bowler’s skills. Here’s one good thing about having a league average by bowling in an accredited bowling center like Orchard Lanes. Maintaining a league average qualifies you to bowl tournaments. Tournaments are the next step up in this great game. The lane patterns used in tournaments are not as easy as those in leagues.
Many bowlers enjoy the challenge of tournament conditions and winners make money. In fact, the biggest bowling tournament in the world is the United States Bowling Congress Nationals, which is held annually at big bowling arenas around the country, and it has a $7 million prize fund! By bowling league at Orchard Lanes, you can get in on that action.
We want to help our bowlers to get better, so Orchard Lanes conducts what we call challenge nights every summer that use different and more difficult oil patterns. Here are the results of those challenge nights this past summer:
June 14 on Bourbon Street: Bourbon street is the name given to this oil pattern by the developer. It’s a lot like a typical league house pattern but the oil ratio is 7 to 1, so it’s a bit more difficult. It’s dry outside to start so you can’t swing the ball too early toward the gutter. The best way to play Bourbon Street is more direct around the second arrow. 23 bowlers participated in this test. The scratch division was won by The Dalles lanky pin buster, Matt Hodges. Matt was right at home on Bourbon Streeet because his regular game involves playing the lanes just as recommended, more direct around the second arrow. He carries a 199 average in regular league, but he knocked down 856 pins for this 4-game event, a 214 average for the night. The handicap division was won by Jason Borton, who carries a 134 average in league. He racked up an impressive 959 pins on Bourbon Street, a 239 average for the evening.
June 28 on PWBA Regional Arlington: This lane pattern was originally used for a professional women’s bowling tournament. The oil was applied for 37 feet at a difficult 3-to-1 ratio. The recommended way to play this pattern was outside around the first arrow. 25 bowlers participated in this event. The scratch and handicap events were both won by Randy Nieto. Randy has a 185 average in league and his regular game fits this pattern perfectly. He won scratch with a 765 total, a 191 average for the 4-game test and he tallied 897 pins with his handicap to win the handicap division, which is a 224 average. Nice bowling, Randy! By the way, Jackie Evans won the PWBA Regional tournament at Arlington. She averaged 222 in her win. Shows you just how good the professional lady bowlers are!
July 12 on Statue of Liberty: Another difficult pattern that has really long oil. Oil is applied to 47 feet at a 3 to 1 ratio. It’s recommended to play this pattern more directly around the third arrow. 34 bowlers participated in this challenge. The results showed that this pattern was very tough as All-star Pat Olson won the scratch side with 766 pins for the four gamer, a 191 average. Pat has a 223 average in league, so he was 32 pins below his normal average on Statue of Liberty. That shows how difficult it was. 140 average Connor Hanson won the handicap event with 876 pins for the 4 games, a 219 average.
July 26 on Easy Street and Stone Street: To make this event even more challenging, Easy Street was put on the left lane, and Stone Street went on the right lane. Both of these patterns have a 10-to-1 oil ratio, so they are like a typical league shot. Easy Street is 38 feet in length and Stone Street is 42 feet. The upshot of those differences is only a few inches, the recommended target for Easy Street is around the first arrow whereas on Stone Street it’s the second arrow, a 5-board difference. Even with different patterns on both lanes, 2 hander Owen Clement mauled the sticks to win the scratch event with an 888 total, a 222 average. Owen’s league average is 208. 177 average Chris Huff won the handicap division with 977 pins, a big 244 average.
August 2 on Tackett 44: The Tackett 44 oil pattern is 44 feet long with a 6-to-1 oil ratio, a fairly difficult test. 30 bowlers participated in this event. Pat Olson won the scratch division with an 828 total for the 4 game event, a 207 average. Since Pat carries a 223 average in league, it shows that Tackett 44 was pretty tough. 171 average Albert Frelix won the handicap side with 937 sticks, a 234 average.
A final challenge night is planned for Aug. 30, so get your reservations in by calling Orchard Lanes at 386-1326 or emailing orchardlaneshr@gmail.com. Let’s Go Bowling everybody!
