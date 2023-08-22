We are rapidly approaching the start of Fall bowling leagues at Hood River’s Orchard Lanes. League bowling is king and here’s why: You don’t have to fight the open play blues when you want to go bowling but no lanes are available, and often when you do get an open lane, the ball hooks all over the place, it’s noisy and unruly kids are next to you who know nothing about bowling etiquette or courtesy. They walk right up to you as you are trying to make your approach.