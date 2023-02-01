We normally highlight the top five scratch scores from all of the bowling leagues at Orchard Lanes to create a mythical Team of the Week. Sure, it takes real talent to roll big scores in this great game. And, since we have so many excellent 200-plus average bowlers in this area, the same trundlers often made the Team of the Week time after time. But there is more to telling the whole story of who bowled well. So, this time, let’s see who really bowled well by adding each bowler’s scratch score with their handicap. This will show their true impact in the matches that are conducted in all of our leagues.
Fraternal league
1. Bernie Keys 782
2. Matt Hodges 736
3. Patrick Olson 707
4. Quinton Cox 706
Bernie Keys had a great outing, rolling a scratch 668 three game series that was highlighted by a 247 game. That was the top individual score for the ladies at the lanes last week. She beat her average by 131 pins, which was the most of ALL bowlers in ALL leagues at the lanes last week. And, with her handicap, she contributed a whopping 782 pins to her Hood River Athletic Club’s team, which resulted in a 24-1 point drubbing of their opponents, the Red Rockets.
Bernie is one heck of a fine bowler; her smooth down and in game off the right side of the lane produces more strikes than you can shake a stick at. She is a long-time perennial all-star in Hood River bowling, and Bernie is currently carrying a solid 189 average.
The 6-foot, 5-inches Matt Hodges is “en fuego”! The lanky right-hander from The Dalles with the speedy, hard charging down and in hook, punched out a scratch 686 series two weeks ago and followed that up this time with a 673 set. That 673 totals 736 pins with his handicap included which definitely helped his BB’s team beat the first round winner, Mt. Hood BBQ 16.5 to 8.5.
Patrick Olson fired a 704 series and since his 218 average only got him 1 pin of handicap, he still contributed 707 pins to his Orchard Lanes team, who split with second round winner Bloom Auto Body. Patrick had quite a week, tossing 700s in each of his three league outings. After severely injuring his right bowling shoulder a few weeks ago, he said it’s better now, but it still hurts so he’s found a way to throw the ball with less pain. Whatever he’s doing, it sure works!
Quinton Cox contributed 706 sticks to his M. Dragon crew, but they were still swamped by the powerful MWB boys 15-10. Without Quinton’s pin busting talents on this night, things would have clearly been worse for his team.
County league
1. Cy Cannon 773
2. Tommy Hood 737
3. Gordon Pillon 729
4. Kate Cannon 726
5. James Reck 723
6. Mike Schroeder 720
7. Joyce Pillon 700
Big scores abounded in the County league. Cy Cannon turned the sticks into fodder last week with that devastating cannonball spheroid of his. He rolled his first scratch 600 of the season, a slick 629 that beat his average by 113 pins and with his handicap added in, Cy contributed a gaudy 773 pins to his Split Happens team in their 4-0 sweep of the always challenging Gutter Girls.
Tommy Hood chipped in 737 pins to his Munsons team 3-1 win over Save the Pins.
Gordon Pillon clicked for a scratch 213 game that boosted him to a 729 total which keyed his Pins in Low Places team to a 3-1 win over The BowleeAnders.
Kate Cannon tallied 726 sticks that were essential in her Unbowlievables team 3-1 win over Yogi’s.
James Reck joined his white hot teammate Cy Cannon by adding 723 pins of his own as his Split Happens team obliterated the Gutter Girls 4-0.
Mike Schroeder takes no BS while he is on the first half winning team of the same name, and he got mighty serious tossing 720 sticks at the powerhouse Incredibowls demolishing the most powerful team in the league 4-0.
And finally, Joyce Pillon joined a fellow she probably knows by the name of Gordon Pillon as she piled on 700 more pins in their Pins in Low Places team 3-1 win over The BowleeAnders.
(By the way, since this league has a handicap based on a 200 average, 20 pins a game were added to their scores to make an equal adjustment to the Industrial, Tuesday Nite Mixed and Fraternal leagues that have scores based on a 220 average.)
Industrial league
1. Steve Byers 768
2. Patrick Olson 739
3. Mike Bosse 737
4. Joey Sheirbon 715
5. Justin Holtmann 703
Steve Byers and MTS teammate Mike Bosse shot down Collins Aerospace. Steve racked up his high scratch series of the season, a nifty 681 which amounted to a 768 total with his handicap added in. He also beat his average by 114 pins. Mike shot a fine scratch 611, which amounted to 737 sticks with handicap. These two big guns were too much for Collins to overcome as second round winner MTS won 18-7.
Patrick Olson and his first round winning Pat’s Pro Shop teammate, orchardist Joey Sheirbon played dogpile on the Orchard Lanes trio, smacking them down 22-3. Pat rolled a big scratch 733 and Joey fired a solid 643, which ended up being 739 for Patrick and 715 for Joey. Pretty hard to beat numbers like those.
And finally, Justin Holtmann also had a great outing tossing a 703 with his Lustre Kings team who thrashed Kingpinz 22-3.
Senior Colts & Fillies
1. Neil Johnson 755
2. Erma Hickman 719
3. Tony Teschner 704
Neil Johnson had an outstanding day on the lanes for his We Tried team as he tossed 755 pins at the tough Skamaniacs trio. We Tried was only able to manage a 2-2 split in their match which certainly would have been worse had it not been for Neil’s ten-pin magic.
Erma Hickman was having none of that kind of stuff as she tallied 719 pins to lead her frontrunner Awesome 3 team to a 4-0 sweep over Cousins.
Tony Teschner had similar results as Neil Johnson. Tony rolled a nice scratch 204 game and a total of 704 sticks for his Rice Krispies crew that he threw at Jesse’s Team, but it was to no avail as Snap, Crackle and Pop lost 3-1. Sometimes you bowl well and still lose.
(This league also has a handicap based on a 200 average, so 20 pins a game were added to their scores to make an equal adjustment to the Industrial, Tuesday Nite Mixed and Fraternal leagues that have scores based on a 220 average. )
Tuesday Nite Mixed
1. Carl Casey 734
2. Chad Mason 722
3. Wynn Winfield 711
4. Brian Marcroft 704
5. Patrick Olson 703
Carl Casey cuffed the pins last week with a mighty fine scratch 638 series, which grew to 734 sticks with his handicap added in. That tall total lifted his tough Take Ten squad to a 3-1 win over the mighty Ten Pinnies team, led by all-star and 219 average Chad Mason who rolled a masterful scratch 719 set with that fast, sharp breaking down and in hook of his. Chad’s big average only gets him 1 pin of handicap per game, which means he contributed 722 sticks in the battle between these two top teams. Chad’s teammate Brian Marcroft gave it his best shot in this thrilling match as he contributed 704 pins but despite Chad and Brian’s best efforts, it simply wasn’t enough to beat the resilient Take Ten foursome.
Wynn Winfield contributed 711 pins to his Split Faced team that keyed their 3-1 win in their match against Hood River Supply.
Patrick Olson fired a scratch 703 series for his first half winners Who Gives A Split crew but his 220 average in this league doesn’t get him any handicap, so they settled for a 3-1 win against the absent team.
League High Scores
Industrial (Monday 7:00 pm):
Patrick Olson: 257,247, 733
Lynn Spellman: 257, 686
Steve Byers: 253, 681
Nancy Asai: 238,215, 638
Zach Farra: 255
Tuesday Nite Mixed (7:00 pm):
Chad Mason: 258,235, 719
Patrick Olson: 260, 704
Nancy Asai: 255, 611
Carl Casey: 257
Ciena Brittle: 214,202
Senior Colts and Fillies (Wednesday 1:30 pm):
Tony Teschner: 204
Bernie Keys: 201
Mick Sherrell: 200
Fraternal (Wednesday 7:30 pm):
Patrick Olson: 287, 704
Levi Phelps: 268, 676
Matt Hodges: 251, 673
Bernie Keys: 247, 668
Lynn Spellman: 269, 656
Bryan Mason: 256
Ciena Brittle: 202
County League (Thursday 5:00 pm):
Cy Cannon: 228,206, 628
Andy Culpepper: 215
Gordon Pillon: 213
Jay Slack: 202
