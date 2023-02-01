CGN Kegler's Corner

We normally highlight the top five scratch scores from all of the bowling leagues at Orchard Lanes to create a mythical Team of the Week. Sure, it takes real talent to roll big scores in this great game. And, since we have so many excellent 200-plus average bowlers in this area, the same trundlers often made the Team of the Week time after time. But there is more to telling the whole story of who bowled well. So, this time, let’s see who really bowled well by adding each bowler’s scratch score with their handicap. This will show their true impact in the matches that are conducted in all of our leagues.

Fraternal league