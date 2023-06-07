Juneteenth

HOOD RIVER — BIG is an acronym for Black in the Gorge, a new group formed through a partnership of Oregon State University Extension-Open Campus program and The Next Door, Inc. BIG was formed to reduce isolation by connecting Black, Black biracial, and Black multiracial youth and their families together to form friendships and engage in enrichment activities.

The group is committed to facilitating activities for youth to engage with Black, Black biracial and Black multiracial role models; creating social and educational opportunities as identified by the group; and offering opportunities to build bridges of cross-cultural connection.