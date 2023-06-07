HOOD RIVER — BIG is an acronym for Black in the Gorge, a new group formed through a partnership of Oregon State University Extension-Open Campus program and The Next Door, Inc. BIG was formed to reduce isolation by connecting Black, Black biracial, and Black multiracial youth and their families together to form friendships and engage in enrichment activities.
The group is committed to facilitating activities for youth to engage with Black, Black biracial and Black multiracial role models; creating social and educational opportunities as identified by the group; and offering opportunities to build bridges of cross-cultural connection.
The group’s first bridge-building activity will be hosting a community-wide Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 18 from 3-6 p.m. at Jackson Park.
“This day has been celebrated since June 19, 1865, the historic day when Black people in Galveston, Texas, who had been held has slaves, were finally informed of their freedom, two years past Emancipation Day,” said a press release. “It became a national holiday in 2021 when Joe Biden signed the declaration. This will be the first of what we hope will become an annual celebration here in the Gorge.”
There will be live music from Portland band Jujuba as well as local music, dance and poetry performances. Food will be available for purchase, and a number of community groups will be on site with activities and information.
The event will also launch BIG’s scholarship fundraiser; the scholarship will be offered in 2024 to a Gorge high school or community college student who identifies as Black/Black-Biracial/Black-multi-racial.
WAGAP observes holiday in honor of equity
BINGEN — June 19 marks the day in 1865 when 250,000 Black Americans in Texas were informed by the Union Army that slavery had been abolished and they were now free.
President Abraham Lincoln enacted the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863, and declared that “all persons held as slaves within any State … shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.” But the conflict between North and South was still ongoing, and the Civil War didn’t end in the United States until April 9, 1865.
It had taken the nation two and a half years to bring this news to Texas and enforce the Proclamation. It further took until Dec. 6, 1865, for the 13th Amendment of the Constitution to be ratified, officially abolishing slavery in the United States.
The date became known as “Juneteenth” and was celebrated in Texas beginning in 1866 to mark the end of slavery. It became an official state holiday in Texas in 1980 and finally became a federal holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed it into law.
Agencies across the nation support the celebration of Juneteenth and other activities that recognize the importance of committing to fight structural racism and injustice. The National Community Action Partnership envisions “a nation that creates opportunities for all people to thrive, builds strong communities, and ensures a more equitable society.”
“It is so important for us all to respect the difficult history our nation has had when it comes to treating all of its people equitably,” said Leslie Naramore, executive director for Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP). “Organizations like WAGAP work day to day to help people so they can change their lives and have better futures.”
Both Washington and Oregon recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday. Organizations such as WAGAP recognize this date and will close to observe the day.
“We hope that as more people learn about Juneteenth, they will better understand the struggles that people of color have endured throughout our country’s history,” Naramore said.
WAGAP’s Director of Equity and Inclusion Sasha Bentley said the organization is committed to helping local communities build just systems that improve conditions for all.
“By coming together, we will build stronger communities that represent all of our populations, draw on everyone’s strengths, and offer a hand up for those who face struggles,” she said.
