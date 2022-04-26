The White Salmon Arts Council hosts artist, designer and educator Julie Beeler for its spring Art Chat on Thursday, April 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Bingen Grange, 323 E. Steuben St., Bingen.
Art Chat is a lecture series that celebrates the work of Pacific Northwest artists.
For many artists, the creative process is confined to the studio. Beeler negates these boundaries; her studio is the boundless natural world, said a press release.
“The genesis of her work unfolds on treks in the Cascade Range or digging in the dirt on her organic flower farm,” said a press release. “Beeler’s layered textile compositions incorporate natural dyes derived from these pursuits, teasing hues from foraged mushrooms and her own cultivated flowers and plants. The artworks’ earthen palette is furnished with botanical prints, stitching and embroidery.
“The resulting compositions evoke landscapes, both visible and veiled and recalls Alan Watts’ observation that ‘we do not “come into” this world; we come out of it, as leaves from a tree.’ Beeler’s oeuvre does more than reflect her forested surroundings, it enlists the natural world as collaborator and compass to create portraits of time.”
Beeler hosts natural dye workshops at her flower farm Bloom & Dye in Trout Lake and most recently launched The Mushroom Color Atlas, an evolving open-source index for natural dyes derived from fungi. The Mushroom Color Atlas is the first of its kind and serves as a resource and reference for those curious about producing their own mushroom dyes. It is Beeler’s hope that the Atlas will spur stewardship and inspire others “to learn more about the mycological world, and begin to understand the importance of the networks, connections and symbiotic relationships that live in our forests.” The website was recently nominated for a Webby Award.
•••
Established in 2006, the White Salmon Arts Council promotes area artists and the arts through educational opportunities and art-inspired programs and events, with the support of our members, our sponsors, and the local business community.
•••
The White Salmon Arts Council is incorporated as a Non-Profit Corporation in the State of Washington and is exempt under section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal EIN: 06-178127.
For additional info contact charlie@whitesalmonarts.org.
Commented