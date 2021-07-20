For well over a decade, the summers in Portland have featured Jehovah’s Witnesses streaming into the city and filling hotels and restaurants as they held their conventions, most recently at the Portland Expo Center. In 2020, the pandemic unexpectedly interrupted that tradition, moving the international religious organization to cancel in person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of the 2021 global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August.
This year, for the second time, the event will be held online. Six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.
All are invited to attend the event by going to www.jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or streaming platforms. The program is free and accessible to all.
For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at 718-560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
