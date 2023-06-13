Audiences will have a chance to enjoy a wide spectrum of high energy, crowd-pleasing jazz, as the Jazz Collective Big Band takes the stage at Jackson Park on June 17 for the second annual summer jazz concert. Local singer Karen Kurzawa will join the band on a few of the songs.
“As most people know, jazz is one of America’s most original and important genres of music. Without jazz, there wouldn’t be later forms of popular music like rock, funk, and rhythm and blues. Jazz is the foundation for all of them,” said a press release.
Jazz Collective director and trumpet player Michael Paul has assembled a set list of Latin jazz, swing, fusion and traditional jazz styles, played by CGOA’s resident big band.
The Jazz Collective was founded in 2015 by then artistic director Mark Steighner. Most recently, the Jazz Collective entertained audiences with a concert called the Afro-Cuban Fusion, but started the 2022-23 season with a tribute to the legendary Count Basie. The Jazz Collective also presents a series of swing dances at various venues around the Gorge.
The summer jazz concert in Hood River’s Jackson Park begins at 7 p.m. and is free. A food truck from Taqueria Los Hermanos will sell treats, “making the event perfect for an evening of great music, food and friends,” said a press release.
For information about all CGOA events, visit gorgeorchestra.org, or check out gorgeorchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
