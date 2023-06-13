3.JPG

A saxophonist with CGOA’s Jazz Collective rips a solo.

 Jacob Bertram photo

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy a wide spectrum of high energy, crowd-pleasing jazz, as the Jazz Collective Big Band takes the stage at Jackson Park on June 17 for the second annual summer jazz concert. Local singer Karen Kurzawa will join the band on a few of the songs.

“As most people know, jazz is one of America’s most original and important genres of music. Without jazz, there wouldn’t be later forms of popular music like rock, funk, and rhythm and blues. Jazz is the foundation for all of them,” said a press release.