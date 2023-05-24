HOOD RIVER — The Sense of Place Series, a program of Mt. Adams Institute, has announced a Request for Proposals for its 14th season, which will run during the fall/winter, 2023-2024.
“The popular program connects people through place and storytelling, using the Columbia River Gorge as its common ground,” said a press release. “The series features people with a unique knowledge of the Gorge, including scientists, tribal members, authors, farmers, and many others.”
Presentations run 45-60 minutes on topics that relate to the cultural and natural history of the Columbia River Gorge. Selections will be made by a volunteer committee led by Sense of Place Host and Curator Sarah Fox, a Hood River resident and producer of Hear in the Gorge, the podcast companion to Sense of Place.
Sense of Place Season 14 will have live, in-person events in Hood River and be livestreamed online. Presenters can submit proposals and, new this season, suggest a presentation or conversational format. The Sense of Place series happens monthly, between October and April and regularly presents to sold-out audiences, in addition to livestream viewers. Speakers do not need to be Gorge residents, and overnight accommodations are available for out-of-town speakers. Selected presenters receive a modest honorarium and event marketing to 4,000 e-newsletter subscribers and via social media, and an additional 7,000 more reached via regional newspapers and partners in Oregon and Washington.
For more than a decade, historians, authors, scientists, tribal members, and local experts among others have presented on a variety of topics including Gorge wildlife, Black pioneers on the Oregon Trail, a geologic history of the Gorge, Pacific Lamprey, Hanford’s nuclear legacy, Native American first foods, and more. An archive of past events can be found at mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
Sense of Place is a program of Mt. Adams Institute whose mission is to strengthen the connection between people and the natural world through education, service learning, career development, and research.
