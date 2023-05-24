Kat Brigham and Sarah Fox

Kat Brigham, board chair for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and appointee to the first ever Tribal Advisory Committee to the US Dept. of the Interior, left, with Sarah Fox, host and curator of Sense of Place, at the March event.

 Contributed photo

HOOD RIVER — The Sense of Place Series, a program of Mt. Adams Institute, has announced a Request for Proposals for its 14th season, which will run during the fall/winter, 2023-2024.

“The popular program connects people through place and storytelling, using the Columbia River Gorge as its common ground,” said a press release. “The series features people with a unique knowledge of the Gorge, including scientists, tribal members, authors, farmers, and many others.”